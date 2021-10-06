Rally for Reproductive Justice draws supporters, powerful stories from Seattle activists

Hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered Oct. 2 at the Rally for Reproductive Justice in Westlake Park, rallying in solidarity with marchers nationwide.
Over 650 rallies were organized by Women’s March chapters across all 50 states, just weeks after the state of Texas passed the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The Texas bill, SB 8, prohibits all abortions performed after six weeks — much earlier than when many women know they are pregnant, all but guaranteeing a blanket ban on abortions in the state.
The rally also anticipated the start of the Supreme Court’s new term Oct. 4, during which the majority-conservative court will consider an abortion case and potentially challenge Roe v Wade, the legal precedent that has guaranteed women’s constitutional right to abortions since 1973.
The court, which failed to strike down the Texas anti-abortion law, was the target of anger and demands from protestors holding signs and distributing iconography of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Seattle rally, also known as the Rally for Abortion Justice, was organized by Womxn’s March Seattle in partnership with Planned Parenthood. Over 110 local organizations participated in the event.
“[We want] to make our voices heard and say ‘We want abortion justice,’ which is more than just the legality of abortion, but abortion as health care that is affordable and accessible,” Linnea Lippart, a UW student and co-organizer of Saturday’s event, said.
The rally featured a host of speakers, including former state Rep. Kristine Reeves and Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver. Several speakers, including Reeves, shared personal stories of their own abortions.
“The biggest purpose for me standing on this stage is to make sure that we continue to destigmatize what it means to have reproductive health care, including abortion, in our country,” Reeves said.
Topics centered on highlighting BIPoC voices and stories focused on eliminating all barriers to reproductive health care. Among the demands issued by the Womxn’s March included the passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would expand Medicaid to reach more women in need, and the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance (EACH) Act to end the federal Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions.
Organizers also encouraged marchers to take further action by donating to local organizations and lobbying state and federal legislators. In addition to the Oct. 2 rally, the group Radical Women hosted “Remember Rosie Jiménez: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice” on Oct. 3 throughout downtown Seattle.
“Specifically here in Seattle, we want to make sure that people know how to get involved and not just be passive supporters,” Lippart said.
While programming attempted to center diverse voices and stories, much of the crowd and speakers were white and white-passing. The struggle to make the women's rights and abortion justice movements inclusive has plagued the Womxn’s March organization since its founding and raises concerns about the extent to which all voices can be heard in the movement.
“The reality is, the legal right to abortion alone has never been enough to ensure people — especially BIPoC and people working to make ends meet — can get the care they need when they need it,” Lippart and co-organizer Elizabeth Hunter said.
Reach writer Hope Morris at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hopexmorris
