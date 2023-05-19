Arts makes a comeback at UW with this year’s ASUW A+E’s Spring Show

As the May sun beat down on the HUB Lawn, a small crowd gathered before a stage which promised to host a diverse set of renowned artists, from Los Angeles-based Leven Kali to Fousheé and her New Jersey antics.

Given the unfortunate incident at ASUW Arts + Entertainment’s (ASUW A+E) Spring Show back in 2022 where the barricade in front of the stage broke and cut the show short, the pressure was on for ASUW A+E to execute.

“This is the redemption of Arts + Entertainment,” Charlie Higgins, a fourth-year student and director of ASUW A+E, said.

Before putting on the acts ASUW A+E had recruited from across the nation, UW students were introduced to Ivey, a U-District DJ from the duo Ivey x Dimes. Ivey launched straight into the set, with nary a word to the crowd. Despite the rib cage-rattling bass, the crowd was generally lethargic, with the exception of a few dedicated fans moving their feet to the beat. The languid heat pressed down on the concertgoers and most preferred to nod their heads and remain in the shade.

Yet, as the shadows lengthened, the crowd grew. When Harry the Husky made an impromptu visit, the crowd went wild, with people clamoring to take pictures with him. Here and there, dancers congregated, and by the end of Ivey’s set, a large crowd had assembled. The Seattle DJ finished off his set with Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” and was cheered off the stage.

After a short wait, Grammy-nominated artist Leven Kali took the stage. Kali began receiving mainstream exposure after his work on Beyoncé’s 2022 album, “Renaissance.” When he finally took the stage with the titular track off his “LET IT RAIN” EP, the crowd was abuzz.

There’s no other way to describe Leven Kali’s performance than sexy. His smooth, soulful sound got the crowd up and on their feet, and the R&B singer’s ability to engage with the crowd was exceptional. During his song “HOMEGIRL,” he ended up bringing a girl from the crowd onstage to sing with him, which delighted the audience to no end.

Kali seemed to love the crowd as much as they loved him, with the young performer indulging the attendees’ chanted request for the song he did with Playboi Carti, “Flex.” Kali capped off his performance with a beautiful rendition of “Mine,” and relinquished the stage to SoCal band, Sun Room.

Unfortunately, all of us in the audience were forced to wait an interminable amount of time for Sun Room to come out, about thirty minutes all in all. When they did come out, however, the surf rock band came out in full force. With songs like “CRASHED MY BIKE,” which was featured on the Netflix show, “Outer Banks,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Clementine” accompanied by the band members’ sweet, The Beach Boys-esque “ooh’s,” Sun Room truly manifested the California vibe on UW campus.

Interludes between songs, filled with sick guitar solos, were punctuated by the drummer doing high-pitched voices which exhilarated the crowd. The hard rock sound of “Cadillac” had a fast-paced double-time section that got everyone in the audience jumping, and the finisher, “Something That You’re Missing,” signaled the end of an exceptional performance by Sun Room.

Again, we endured another long wait before Fousheé came out, but by this point, the concertgoers were energized and comfortable as things cooled down to a more tolerable temperature.

I will admit, I wasn’t invested in Fousheé, but the crowd loved her. Only during the singer-songwriter’s performance did a proper mosh pit form, and Fousheé ended up setting up a “love connection” between two random audience members before singing “single af.”

Throughout Fousheé’s set, which included songs like “simmer down,” “paper plane,” and “spend the money,” she managed to mix intense screaming and shrieking with tender vocals in a way that I’d never heard before. I truly enjoyed hearing her unique sound, as well as the impassioned solos given by her drummer, who was joining Fousheé onstage for the first time.

Overall, I was impressed by ASUW A+E’s Spring Show 2023. They pulled off the event masterfully, albeit with a few hiccups along the way. Furthermore, the group deserves special commendations for the diversity of genres and artists that they brought to campus.

“[This year’s] music is very summery and energetic and alive,” Sadie Osborn, a second-year student and marketing coordinator for ASUW A+E, said. “With this one, we really tried to make sure that every artist that was performing was a completely different genre. Everyone feels happy with the show that they have presented.”

I am beyond excited to see the future of Arts and Entertainment here at UW, and suspect that we just witnessed the revival of the sorely-missed arts scene in the U-District.

Reach contributing writer Samuel Abraham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sambabraham2003

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.