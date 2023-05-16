‘Break a Leg!’: A meditation on theater’s dysfunction

As an English major, I tend to take stories seriously; I admit, perhaps too seriously. You can imagine my shock then, at seeing the Undergraduate Theater Society’s (UTS) newest play. “Break a Leg!” by DeJuan James is a show dedicated to exposing the ridiculousness of the stories I hold so near and dear.

I was greeted by a near-empty stage in The Cabaret theater located in Hutchinson Hall, solely occupied by nine chairs, one for each cast member. Unfortunately, the May 6 performance I attended experienced technical difficulties, but the cast made up for the delay by performing impromptu beach-based improv. Soon enough, the lights dimmed and the show began.

After an enthusiastic introduction from the show’s narrator Pete, played by first-year student Jamie Stout, the play opened on a familiar Greek tale — the story of Oedipus, a constant companion of psychology majors with a Freudian bent. Everyone in the audience laughed, but no one was prepared for what was to come.

Once Oedipus had gone off-stage, Pete introduced us to the next story: Aristophanes’ “Lysistrata.” I had never heard of the piece, but was amazed to learn that the play, from 411 B.C.E., centered around the titular character attempting to end the Peloponnesian War by encouraging women to withhold sex from their husbands and lovers.

The cast then took a sobering look at the antics of other classic works, including “Of Mice and Men,” “Waiting for Godot,” “Antigone,” and a slew of Shakespeare’s works.

Intimately familiar with many of these stories, I expected to take offense at this portrayal of my life’s work, but I mostly found myself chuckling at the peculiarity of English literature. Onstage, the actors looked to be enjoying themselves as much as I was.

“A lot of theater tends to be serious, so it's fun to be on the opposite side of that, poking fun at it,” Stout said.

The show interludes with Angela, the stage manager character, telling the cast that the show was canceled in the middle of the performance — fitting for a show that deconstructs theater. The various plays exhibited were intentionally, repeatedly interrupted by actors breaking character to ask where their props were, or for the sound booth to play the correct effects.

The energy and positivity of the cast and crew stood out, whether it be navigating mocking Lenny’s dopey behavior in “Of Mice and Men” or the unscripted moment where a wine glass broke on stage, leaving the actors to figure out what to do on the fly.

All in all, the stage reading left me both with a strong impulse to revisit the stories I’d studied in English classes with a critical eye and an eagerness to see more from UTS.

“I think theater is a place for everyone … if you're not going to be in it, you should see it,” Liam Cunningham-Soper, third-year student and co-director of the production, said.

Reach contributing writer Samuel Abraham at arts@dailyuw.com.

