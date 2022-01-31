Bricolage discusses opportunities for involvement, shares deadlines for submissions and volunteer reviewers

Bricolage, a multi-media student journal, hosted its winter quarter open mic night Jan. 27 for attendees to share their poetry and prose virtually. Although the turnout was smaller than autumn quarter’s in-person open mic night, the officers engaged with participants to share upcoming deadlines for submissions.
Bricolage is seeking student submissions for Issue 40 until Feb. 2. Submissions may include prose, poetry, visual art, and music, and should not include the student’s name on the file — reviewers will determine which pieces are accepted anonymously. Requirements specific to each category are listed on Bricolage’s submission page. Due to the sheer volume of submissions Bricolage receives, any work that does not meet requirements will not be reviewed.
Students who want to be involved but do not want to submit work during this period are encouraged to sign up to review student submissions by Feb. 15 on Bricolage’s website. If selected to review, you will not be permitted to review for a section you submitted any work for — in other words, if you submit work for review in visual art, you may review for music, prose, or poetry.
Bricolage manages Instagram and Twitter pages with regular updates about future events, submission deadlines, and officer take-overs where students can connect and learn more about Bricolage’s leadership team. Bricolage encourages any interested students to connect on their Slack channel regardless of major to discuss creative writing.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.