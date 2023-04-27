Celebrating 30 years of ‘Flood’ with They Might Be Giants

In a sea of middle-aged weirdos, I found myself swimming in over 30 years of unconditional love for a band that, when mentioned to my peers, frequently elicits the response: “I’ve never heard of them.”

Many people have heard at least one They Might Be Giants song. After all, they wrote the “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Theme,” the “Other Father Song” from “Coraline,” and, one of my favorites, “Hot Dog!” Unfortunately, none of those were on the set list.

In the hazy purple atmosphere, John Linnell and John Flansburgh stood in front of an audience that had been patiently waiting for this moment for three years. After rescheduling their 2020 tour dates, They Might Be Giants celebrated the 30th anniversary of their platinum 1990 album “Flood” at The Neptune Theatre, following their show the day before where they performed hits from various albums.

The Johns were joined on stage by two guitarists; one looked like Jeff Probst (Danny Weinkauf), and the other looked like a confounding mix between Tom Hanks and Channing Tatum (Dan Miller). Completing the band were drummer Marty Beller, Stan Harrison on the tenor saxophone, trombonist Dan Levine, and Mark Pender on the trumpet.

I attended the anniversary concert with my mom, who formally introduced me to “Flood” when I was five. We were standing on the main floor, which lacked seating, causing one concert-goer to say, “No seats? Don’t they know we’re old?” At least the audience was self-aware.

During the first half of the concert, the band performed “Sapphire Bullets of Pure Love” in reverse, saying they would record it, and later in the show play that performance in reverse. The second half of the show started, and the band impressively proved that they sang the song in reverse successfully.

At another point during the show, a euphonium and accordion were used to perform “Particle Man.” This was my favorite performance of the night because seeing Linnell just rock out on his accordion was, for lack of a better word, awesome.

In between songs, the chaos of their music seamlessly continued through silly banter. Flansburgh praised bubble tea, shared a story about going on stage in Tucson, Arizona, and exclaiming “Hello, Phoenix!” and Linnell made fun of how authors pose for pictures.

The highlights of the show were Pender, Harrison, and Levine. While they were on stage waiting for their entrances, they just swayed and laughed around with each other. Not only did they nail their solos during “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” but they added a liveliness to the concert; their energy on stage made the night entertaining to listen to and watch.

Pender, the trumpet, started a call and response during his improvised solo, where he’d play a lick, and the audience would mimic it. As a trumpet player myself, I can’t imagine how cool it must have been to do this with a sold-out theater.

Only at a They Might Be Giants concert can you experience a whole song sung (successfully) in reverse, a whole theater singing the lyrics “Particle man, particle man / Doing the things a particle can,” and a middle-aged man going absolutely wild on an accordion.

“Flood” is available on all major streaming platforms and can be purchased on the They Might Be Giants website.

