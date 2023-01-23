Centering queer joy: QSC and GEC host the annual UW Queer Prom

The ASUW Queer Student Commission (QSC) is hosting this year’s Queer Prom this Thursday, Jan. 26 with a twist as they traverse through time with the ASUW Gender Equity Commission (GEC).

If you haven’t guessed it yet, this year’s theme is “Through the Decades.”

“Glam, glitter, colorfulness,” QSC director Hadi Yusri said regarding the theme. “There is no timeline, we both [QSC and GEC] view this prom as less formal as possible. We are not following the heteronormativity of prom, where you have to dress your best and have a date. We are decentralizing from that idea.”

Yusri described UW’s Queer Prom as a form of community activism, where the QSC — now with the GEC for the first time in UW history — can create a safe space for queer-identifying people.

But why prom? Prom is a westernized, heteronormative rite-of-passage at the end of high school. However, for many, it was a nightmare or facade, where they either felt they could not attend or had to hide who they truly were to fit the dress code.

“[Heteronormative] prom is about ballroom culture,” GEC director Nat Cabrera said. “Many of us carry emotional baggage that we are trying to heal from. We [LGBTQIA+ people] don’t get to transition from high school to college. Queer Prom can be that transition.”

QSC and GEC have put countless hours into creating an unforgettable experience for all. From the theme and location to music and activities, they have put their blood, sweat, and tears into this event.

“The dance floor’s main highlight is the bisexual flag vibes,” Yusri said. There will also be a photobooth for a vintage souvenir of the night.

For music connoisseurs, the QSC and GEC are proud to announce the night’s performer: DJ Theres More, a producer, visual artist, and UW alumna. More is also the founder of Indigenize Productions, an Indigenous production collective that hosts a monthly dance party called INDIGEQUEER.

In addition to music, Queer Prom is hosting a number of small business vendors, and is also asking for volunteers to help run the event. Volunteer forms will close the same day as the RSVP form — Jan. 24 — so be sure to fill out the volunteer form if you’re interested.

The QSC and GEC would also like attendees to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and take the proper precautions before attending the event.

With all that in mind, Cabrera shared that Queer Prom is ultimately about bringing the community together.

“As a queer trans person myself, my goal is to subsidize differences in queer identities and bring us together,” Cabrera said.

Yusri agreed.

“We want people to be able to have a night where they can be genuine and real in a safe space,” Yusri said.

Before gathering your costume and crew (or a date), make sure to RSVP for the event, as space is limited.

The ASUW QSC and GEC’s Queer Prom takes place Jan. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the HUB North and South Ballrooms.

