Concert review: Benson Boone’s ‘Walk Me Home’ tour brings Madame Lou’s to tears

According to his Instagram bio, Benson Boone deems himself as just a “happy guy makin sad songs.” After his sold-out show at Madame Lou’s on Dec. 5, I can see why he considers himself as such.

With heart-wrenching melodies, stunning vocals, and lyrics that any audience member can relate to, Boone’s concert was an emotional rollercoaster that brought fans to tears before making them laugh and smile.

After appearing on American Idol, the Monroe, Washington, native garnered most of his fame from releasing snippets of his music on TikTok, with his most famous songs earning over 200 million streams on Spotify. Now, on his first tour ever, he made sure to stop by his home state.

The show opened with Alec Shaw, another Washington native whom I didn’t know much about before the show started. The indie-pop singer-songwriter performed songs including ballads “Nobody But You” and “Fool’s Gold,” and I found myself laughing when he asked the audience to pretend he was Harry Styles before filming a video for his Instagram. His soulful voice and skillful use of both the piano and guitar quickly led to me adding some of his songs to my playlists after his set.

Boone opened with his song “ROOM FOR 2,” serving as an energetic start to what I initially thought would be a more mellow show. With cameras high and voices loud, the crowd brought the heat as the drums sounded through the room.

Throughout the night, Boone aimed to interact with the audience at the end of each song. I had never seen an artist actively converse with their audience before, so watching Boone ask for people’s names and reach across the crowd to shake their hands was refreshing. It felt like he was a friend singing songs instead of a celebrity doing a show. From conversations about a supposed Boston, Montana, taking BeReals, and even doing a backflip per a fan’s request, Boone never failed to connect with his audience.

The pop singer continued the night with unreleased music, sharing stories and origins for each one as the audience broke into choruses of “awws” and sniffles. Cheers rang after each one as Boone shared not just upbeat, groovy rhythms, but slower melodies that left the audience excited for his future releases.

Boone played crowd favorites such as his newest ballad “Before You,” the more upbeat “NIGHTS LIKE THESE,” and “Better Alone,” which showcased Boone‘s impressive vocals. The audience sang every song word for word, with a mix of cheers and tears running through the crowd.

My personal favorite of the night had to be “In The Stars,” which was the first song of his that I listened to. Along with being one of his more popular songs, the speech discussing loss struck a chord with all and made the song even more bittersweet.

He finished the concert with “GHOST TOWN,” a song that, true to its title, features somber and heartbreaking lyrics. Coupled with a strong melody, it’s easy to see how this is one of his biggest hits.

Before he left the stage, Boone told fans that he planned to take pictures with everyone present. Even with 300 people in attendance, he did just that — hugging fans and snapping photos with anyone who wanted them.

All in all, Boone’s performance was a strong showcase of not only his individual artistry, but the pure, genuine connection he created with his audience.

Reach contributing writer Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dominiquevisp

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.