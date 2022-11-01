Concert review: Dayglow ‘Ran the World’ at the ShowBox SoDo for their ‘People In Motion’ tour

“[It’s] good to be back in Seattle,” Sloan Struble, the leading man of Dayglow, said while smiling giddily at the screaming crowd after opening with one of their newest songs, “Radio.”

On Oct. 22, Dayglow performed their 10th “People In Motion” tour show at the ShowBox SoDo. Fans were more excited than ever to see their performance, leading to a nearly sold-out concert by the night's end.

In early October, the indie pop darlings released their junior album, “People In Motion.” The album focuses on the excitement of giving love to others and yourself while letting go of intrusive thoughts, with all ten tracks being both produced and written by Struble himself.

Back in 2021, Dayglow performed at UW for the first Fall Fling since the pandemic. With a year’s worth of growth behind them, Dayglow is now bigger and better than ever.

Ritt Momney, the TikTok-famous indie rock singer, opened the night with their soft-pop bedroom beats. The band played a cover of Corinne Bailey Rae's “Put Your Records On,” and the crowd swayed side to side while singing the late 2000s pop song. By the end of their set, the crowd was loose and prepared for Dayglow, setting a nice, peaceful tone for the rest of the night.

When Dayglow finally took the stage, Struble, donning a white button-up shirt with a sprinkle of red hearts and stark, red pants, immediately set the tone for the night. While giving the set Valentine's Day ambiance was a bold choice, it worked effectively, as Struble and the company’s music fit well with the romantic concert theme.

“Seattle, we are just having fun tonight. Let’s have a party,” Struble said, prompting the entire crowd to jump around.

As a whole, Dayglow’s performance was euphoric and energetic. Struble, on an individual level, proved himself to be a jack of all trades, playing his white electric guitar for most of the show. When he wasn’t playing, he danced gracefully across the stage, jumping from key player to key player, and interacting with the crowd throughout the night.

Midway through the concert, he reflected on how his band has grown in the past couple of years, thanking his fans for supporting their music.

“Looking back, if I could pick a song that would symbolize change, the best would be ‘Junior Varsity,’” Struble said.

The lyrics of “Junior Varsity,” a song featured on their debut album “Fuzzybrain,” truly do emphasize the change the band has gone through over the years — “Can you see it now?/ The changing in the leaves/ It’s all around us now/ As foreign as it seems./ Let’s celebrate/ We never make the team/ We’re in the real world now/ Not junior varsity./ Can you feel that change?”

After reminiscing on the group’s past, present, and future, Dayglow launched into an interlude of “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. as a funky transition into their song “Medicine,” a highlight of their second studio album, “Harmony House.” The ShowBox seemingly enjoyed this throwback, as it added to the ’70s charisma of the concert.

The band gave an electrifying retro-musical experience, playing notable songs, such as “Hot Rod” and his single, “Can I Call You Tonight?” from their debut record “Fuzzybrain,” which became a certified gold track shortly after its release. After performing each hit, Struble paused and was overjoyed as he stared into the crowd, who raised their heart-shaped hands in the air. After the band’s exit, the crowd cheered, demanding an encore. Dayglow accepted their demands and returned to play their opening track to “People In Motion” — “Second Nature.”

Dayglow’s newest album was a thrill to see live; their music is invigorating and greatly benefits from live instruments and vocals. With many of their future performances being held in sold-out venues, it’s clear that Dayglow’s popularity is only on the rise.

After their North American tour, Dayglow will continue to perform overseas and start their European tour. Their newest release, “People in Motion,” can be streamed or purchased on their website.

