Concert review: Declan McKenna lights up the Showbox

Had it not been for his distinct, nasally English accent, you might have mistaken Declan McKenna for a real cowboy the moment he bounded onstage in square pink sunglasses and a Stetson.

McKenna received a warm welcome from the packed crowd at the Showbox SoDo last Sunday, Sept. 25 at the first stop on the U.S. leg of his Zeros tour. Opener Annie DiRusso prepared the audience with a brief, yet energetic performance, filled with personal anecdotes about each song. By the end of her set, the crowd was alive with anticipation that had been building for months, if not years, since McKenna played his last U.S. show almost four years ago.

Admittedly jet-lagged, he kicked off the show by launching into his song “Beautiful Faces,” and displayed his hold on the room, repeating the lyric, “Lift your hands up,” as the crowd obeyed. Audience members yelled along and pointed fingers in conviction, bathing in the irony of the mellow lull of a performance of a song about constant performance and surveillance.

Since he got his start as a teenager, McKenna’s MO has been embedding political commentary into sunny, easy-listening pop. As he sang about death and despondency in “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home,” he waded in the crowd and gleefully commiserated with his adoring fans.

The tour’s namesake album, “Zeros,” was a neater and more conceptual follow-up to McKenna’s debut studio album, “What Do You Think About the Car?” both of which were contained in his hour and a half long set. The combination of the two albums illuminated themes of hopelessness and the dichotomy between admonishing higher powers and calling to them for guidance, both in a spiritual and political context. McKenna’s Irish heritage combines with his British upbringing and residual teen angst to create a discography that is steeped in political outrage.

Despite his charged lyrics, McKenna kept his comments to a minimum during the evening. He periodically stopped to thank his audience for their attendance and enthusiasm, but expressed little else besides gratitude.

Preceding the encore, McKenna fled backstage, as the crowd chanted his name. As McKenna hid from the crowd in the back, he continued to build suspense for the penultimate song of the evening, his magnum opus, “Brazil.”

The single, originally self-released in 2014, launched his career with its catchy harmonies and cartoonish imagery that chastises the corruption of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. A synth disguised the recognizable intro, but as soon as it faded, the room erupted.

With his voice already charmingly fraying at the seams, McKenna was not afraid to lose his polish in the name of passion. His energy came to a climax as the show closed with “British Bombs,” his most overtly political track, that challenges the hypocrisy of the British arms trade with a level of candor and zest that only he could bring.

As the show reached its finale, McKenna, now stripped of his shirt, hat, and glasses, freely ricocheted around the stage, glowing in the stage’s checkered backdrop. He moved through the space dramatically, singing through nearly gritted teeth until he eventually collapsed to the ground, before reemerging, beaming, and biting down on a flower bouquet.

Throughout the night, McKenna’s sharp lyrics and unwavering enthusiasm captivated the crowd, leaving us smitten and thrilled to once again have him back in the United States.

