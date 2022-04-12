Concert review: Far from ‘SOUR,’ Olivia Rodrigo puts on a sweet performance at WAMU Theater

Newly-awarded three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo performed the second show of her “SOUR” world tour at Washington Music (WAMU) Theater on April 6.
This show, like many of Rodrigo’s other sets, sold out immediately, and would have been almost impossible to find a reasonably priced ticket after the initial sale. I was fortunate to be one of the lucky ones.
Before the start of the show, there was the wait. It is not an exaggeration to say that the line into WAMU Theater was torturous and had no sense of linearity. Those who lined up early had left their blankets, takeout containers, and empty drinks scattered throughout the street. Concertgoers had to start mobbing to get to the security checkpoint and many tripped over the littered obstacles.
It was a relief to finally enter the venue after all of the pushing and shoving. Excitement bubbled throughout the room in anticipation of the performances.
The show opened with Gracie Abrams, a 22-year-old pop musician whose album, “minor,” inspired Rodrigo to write her hit song “driver’s license.” Abrams started her setlist with “Feels Like,” a pop ballad that immediately had the room electrified.
Abrams’ voice resounded through the concrete theater, and she routinely interacted with audience members during and between each song on the setlist. Abrams even made sure a crowd member experiencing difficulties during the set received care from surrounding people. Perhaps the most notable moment of Abrams' 10-song opening act was her performance of a then-unreleased single, “Block me out.”
Released April 8, two days after the memorable debut performance, “Block me out” had the audience enthralled with Abrams’ melodic singing and relatable lyricism of self doubt and overthinking.
After Abrams finished her performance, it was a long 30-minute wait until Rodrigo appeared on stage. This waiting period had me thinking more intently about the venue as water bottles were being passed around the crowd, with several people waterfalling from the same bottle. General admissions at WAMU Theater was a tough experience, to say the least.
While the wait felt like forever, the crowd became more lively when the first notes of Rodrigo’s song “brutal” began to play on repeat. She came out on stage soon after with a cute two-piece outfit meant to match the punk style of the song (though her second dress in the latter half of the show was what had me awestruck as she glimmered underneath the many overhead lights).
Rodrigo had many distinct performances of the night, but the medley of her songs “1 step forward, 3 steps back” and “enough for you” blended together perfectly as two somber songs about relationship turmoil. While I had wished that these songs would be performed individually, I enjoyed this new mix of the two.
In addition to songs from “SOUR,” Rodrigo performed covers of “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne and “Seether” by Veruca Salt. These songs definitely played to her punk and rock features and had the audience pumped in between the slower ballads.
Rodrigo closed the night on a high note with her hit song “good 4 u.” In these final moments, butterfly-shaped confetti fell to the ground in what I can only describe as a wonderful conclusion to the night. Each confetti butterfly had printed messages in Rodrigo’s handwriting, which made the experience seem more personal.
While the venue itself was “brutal” to navigate, the performances from Abrams and Rodrigo made up for my wobbling knees by the end of the night. The sold-out “SOUR” world tour is set to continue into July. I can only hope that Rodrigo puts out a new album that will bring her back to Seattle. Hopefully, the next show will be in a much bigger venue fit for a major pop star like herself.
Reach writer Kimberly Quiocho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kimberlyquiocho
