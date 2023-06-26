Concert review: First Aid Kit brings first leg of U.S. tour to a close at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre

When asked what genres of music I listened to in high school, a time where music taste felt like the most defining trait of personhood, my steadfast response was always, “anything but country.”

But, as much as my past self would never admit to it, that wasn’t entirely true. No matter how much I streamed the emo pop punk of Fall Out Boy and the alternative rap of Twenty One Pilots, indie folk — the softer, more refined cousin of the modern country genre — had an equally tight grip on my upbringing.

First Aid Kit was one of the first true folk groups I came to love in those years. When I found out they were visiting the Paramount Theatre on May 24 for their “Palomino” tour, I jumped at the opportunity to see them live.

The sister duo of Johanna and Klara Söderberg first rose to popularity in 2008 as First Aid Kit when their cover of “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” (a song originally by Seattle’s very own Fleet Foxes) took off. The cover, immensely stirring and arguably better than the original, led to their first record deal, and the two have been singing and touring together ever since.

Their impressive vocals and chillingly beautiful harmonies have a way of making every story they tell sound perfect, whether the song’s about a couple’s simple argument or the impossible task of choosing how to live a life. Despite their Swedish roots, the two have a deeply Americana sound and cite U.S. country folk legends like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and Leonard Cohen as inspirations for their songwriting.

Opening for First Aid Kit was Hurray for the Riff Raff, a band I hadn’t heard of until they graced the stage that very night. The group — composed of lead singer Alynda Segarra and their rotating backing band — had an immediate, powerful presence and control over the crowd.

Their first few songs of the night had my attention captured, but the songs towards the latter half of their seven-song set — “SAGA” and “The Body Electric” — gave me chills and kept my brain wandering for hours after I left the venue.

“If you relate to this song, I’m very sorry and I love you very much,” Segarra said to the audience before jumping into their performance of “SAGA.”

The song is a deeply emotional and personal recounting of Segarra’s own “journey of victim to survivor,” according to an interview with Pitchfork. “The Body Electric” follows a similar line, tackling the connections between gender and race-based violence in an unforgettable ballad.

The crowd that night hung onto every word of Segarra’s set; it was a grace I have seen extended to few opening artists. While many are quick to chat and scroll on phones during opening acts, the audience that night — about a generation-and-a-half older than I was expecting — gave Segarra and their band a deserving deal of focus.

When the Söderberg sisters did finally arrive on stage about a half hour after Hurray for the Riff Raff, the audience boomed and roared with sheer excitement. Touring for their fifth original album, “Palomino,” the duo opened with the album’s title track, and the projector behind them proudly displayed footage of the record’s namesake: golden horses galloping around in an open field.

“It sounds a little happier [than our previous records],” Klara Söderberg said later in the night about the “Palomino” album. “But then you listen to the lyrics and it’s, uh, kinda sad.”

While much of the setlist that night was taken from “Palomino,” they played a fair share of their older music as well. One of the strongest performances of the night was “Rebel Heart” from their 2018 album “Ruins.” Despite First Aid Kit’s strong folk roots, the song had a cutting rock edge that the sisters effortlessly matched in their performance, thrashing and stomping around on the stage.

This was a theme that continued into their performance of “The Lion’s Roar” — those expecting the folk duo to have a stripped-down, laid-back set the entire night were sorely mistaken. Johanna and Klara Söderberg knew exactly when to tone things down and bring them back up again, shifting their stage presence from flashy rock to quiet strumming whenever the song’s energy called for it.

One of the quieter moments of the night came when the sisters took center stage with a single guitar, their supporting band retreating backstage. The two performed one of the first songs they ever wrote together, “Ghost Town,” as well as a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of the late Christine McVie.

The two closed out their set that night with two of the best songs they’ve ever released — “Emmylou” and “Fireworks.” “Emmylou” has been a clear fan favorite since its release. It takes the listener back to First Aid Kit’s love for country legends with its sickeningly sweet chorus, “I'll be your Emmylou and I'll be your June / If you'll be my Gram and my Johnny too.”

“Fireworks,” the closer of the night before a short-lived encore, is easily my favorite First Aid Kit song, and I was ecstatic that they chose to sing it that night. The song’s bone-crushing, mournful chorus — “Why do I do this to myself every time? / I know the way it ends before it's even begun / I am the only one at the finish line” — sounds worlds better live than it ever did in my cheap, plastic high school earbuds.

While the first leg of their U.S. tour has wrapped up, First Aid Kit will continue to perform in the U.S. through the end of July and internationally through the summer. Tickets for upcoming shows can be purchased on First Aid Kit’s website.

Reach writer Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com.

