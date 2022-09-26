Concert review: Gorillaz deliver an electrifying performance on first U.S. tour date

On Sept. 12, Climate Pledge Arena was filled to the brim with thousands of expectant fans. The fog machines were revving up, the crew was testing multiple drum kits and guitars, and merch lines twisted and turned across the massive building — all in preparation for a band comprised of four fictional characters.

In anticipation of their eighth studio album “Cracker Island,” the U.K.-based electronic band Gorillaz wrapped up the European leg of their tour only to quickly pick back up in North America, with Seattle being the first stop in the United States. The group’s music spans a wide range of genres including hip-hop, alt rock, and funk among others.

Gorillaz, whose music is spearheaded solely by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, started in 1998 when Albarn came into contact with comic book artist Jamie Hewlett. After a ‘90s binge of MTV videos left them dissatisfied and concerned, the two decided to create a cartoon band as a critique of the current music scene, with Albarn providing the music and Hewlett crafting the characters. Several decades later, Gorillaz is a band that was ahead of its time in 2001, yet continues to be on the cutting edge of modern music.

After finding my seat in the arena, the opener began on the dot at 7:30 p.m. The two members of EARTHGANG, known by their stage names as Olu and WowGr8, brought a charming liveliness to the slowly filling arena. Everyone around me, as well as the general admission crowd, bounced along to the beats of their songs, completely matching the energy EARTHGANG was transmitting.

Once EARTHGANG left the stage, I raced to the merch table and spent a majority of the interval waiting in line. When I returned with a new shirt in hand, it was only a matter of moments before the lights dimmed and the crowd roared.

The screen opened on an analog TV, rotating through TV channels until they eventually dissolved into static. Albarn, still backstage, hyped up the audience, repeatedly screaming “Hello? Is anyone there?” — an allusion to “M1 A1,” a classic song from their very first album. After a healthy amount of build up, Albarn and the accompanying band burst onto the stage, launching into the first verse of the song.

While Albarn creates most Gorillaz songs solo or with special guests, live shows are very different. That night, Albarn was joined on stage with a 14-piece band to provide the necessary accompaniment his music demands.

Despite Albarn and the band performing on stage, they’re not the only stars of the show — Gorillaz is, after all, a band canonically composed of four cartoon characters. The band members, named 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs, were present that night as well. Much of the footage behind Albarn that night was animation of the band in action, lifted frequently from their music videos.

As for the content of the show, the group delighted the audience by performing their latest singles, as well as a mix of their older hits. From “Tranz” to “O Green World” to their new single “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz did a wonderful job blending as many songs as they could into their setlist.

“Rhinestone Eyes” in particular was a treat to hear performed. The song’s iconic riff is something my high school self would have been overjoyed to hear live. The fan favorite song was clearly a favorite of Albarn’s as well — singing the song through a ham radio microphone, Albarn ran through the crowd during the number, security tailing him to keep the microphone cord from getting tangled.

“On Melancholy Hill” was another hit that I loved hearing live. The song is softer than much of the rest of their discography, and seeing it performed with the music video projected behind them nearly brought me to tears. Another thrill of the night was getting to hear the song “White Light” performed. From the band’s second studio album “Demon Days,” the song has not been performed live since 2006.

A fair number of special guests made their way onto the stage for the show, with EARTHGANG coming out to perform the Gorillaz song “Opium,” Bootie Brown made a few surprise appearances for three songs, and Sweetie Irie came onto stage after “Clint Eastwood” to perform the outro of the remix.

“Clint Eastwood” acted as the temporary closer, until the crowd demanded an encore. The five-song encore highlights were the newest single, “New Gold,” as well as the band’s biggest hit, “Feel Good Inc.” To kick off “Feel Good,” rap artist Pos, featured in the single through his group De La Soul, made a special appearance to perform the song’s iconic verses.

The most surprising part of the concert was seeing the wide age range of the fans there — everyone from teenage couples to fathers and daughters could be spotted in the seats. Toward the close of the show, Albarn stated that through all his musical endeavors, he’s been able to tour consistently for the past 30 years.

Gorillaz was an absolute thrill to see live, and I cannot recommend seeing them enough. Albarn is a deeply talented musician who puts on an impressive feat of a live show; seeing his ability to capture the attention of multiple generations, I can easily understand how he’s been able to tour for the past three decades of his life.

Gorillaz’s newest album “Cracker Island” will be released Feb. 24, 2023, and can be streamed or pre-ordered on the band’s website.

