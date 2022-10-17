Concert review: Laufey wishes fans love at her Seattle show

On Oct. 10, Laufey received a warm welcome from fans at Barboza in Seattle.

The Icelandic-Chinese singer became a well-known name in modern jazz after the release of her debut EP, “Typical of Me,” in 2021. Since then, she has steadily been on the rise, collaborating on a variety of songs with the likes of Adam Melchor on the wistful “Love Flew Away,” the Philharmonia Orchestra on the dreamy and cinematic “Let You Break My Heart Again,” and dodie on the cozy holiday tune “Love to Keep Me Warm.”

After releasing more singles earlier this year, Laufey announced her first headlining tour, along with her debut album, “Everything I Know About Love.”

Although this was the breakout singer’s first major tour, her show did not disappoint. Laufey’s performance was as strong as any seasoned artist.

With her North American tour sold out, Barboza’s welcoming atmosphere was the perfect setting for a full house. Many fans donned dark boots, loose skirts, and knitwear similar to Laufey’s style.

Although the concert began at 8 p.m., my night started early with the VIP experience, along with 40 or so other fans. I was lucky enough to secure tickets for Laufey’s VIP segment, which involved a short acoustic set, followed by a quick meet-and-greet. After playing “Hi” and “Questions For The Universe,” fans had the opportunity to take a polaroid picture with her.

Laufey was kind and gracious with every fan, happy to autograph merchandise, and making sure to actively interact with each person. I mentioned how it was an honor to be able to meet her, and her reply was just as courteous.

“The honor is all mine,” Laufey said.

The concert officially began two hours later, starting off with a mesmerizing performance by British singer, Matilda Mann, whose song, “Paper Mache World,” went viral after it was featured in the popular Netflix series, “Heartstopper.”

Despite her short set, Mann was able to capture the attention of the crowd immediately. Even without a backing band, her soft voice and dreamy guitar created a powerful performance that made the audience feel as if we were floating.

Laufey performed her first song about an hour after Mann’s set, wooing the crowd with “Fragile,” the bossa nova-like single from her latest album. The room immediately began singing along at the first lyric.

After the last notes of “Fragile” echoed from the strums of her guitar, she introduced herself to the audience.

“Hi, Seattle,” Laufey said. “I’m so happy to be back here.”

Throughout the night, Laufey effortlessly charmed the crowd. She proved to be a natural-born performer, harmonizing with the band easily. She even performed solo at some points like during her performance of the fan (and my personal) favorite “Let You Break My Heart Again.” As I stood in front of the piano in awe, it was so special to see and feel the emotion on her face.

Another favorite moment of mine was when she played “Above The Chinese Restaurant,” a song that she joked was about dumplings. The song’s gentle introduction was even better live, with the band’s piano and drums making the song feel all the more heartfelt and bittersweet. Laufey even pulled out a cello to end the song, casually reminding us all that she graduated from the Berklee College of Music. She played cello again in her next song, “I Wish You Love,” another excellent track from her EP, “Typical of Me.”

She also played several of her popular hits like “Like the Movies” and “Best Friend,” both of which have become prevalent on TikTok.

Minutes after seemingly ending her set, Laufey quickly came back up on stage for the encore, where she sang “Lucky for Me,” a song that was unreleased at the time of the concert.

“[It’s a] happy, solid, old-fashioned love song,” Laufey said.

With a sold-out tour, meaningful songs, and immense talent, Laufey has been and will continue to become a flourishing, successful jazz artist. This is evident not only in her musical accomplishments, but also in her authenticity in performing and connecting with fans.

Laufey’s debut album “Everything I Know About Love” released on Oct. 14, and is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Reach contributing writer Megan Joyce Jamora at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @wtmmegan

