Concert review: The Garden crashes Seattle with ‘HORSESHIT ON ROUTE 66’ tour

On a blustering Saturday night in Seattle, a line of eccentric characters stood outside The Crocodile. From juggalo-adjacent makeup to the classic PNW indie boy beanie, The Garden attracted a crowd diverse in style, but together in music taste as everyone eagerly waited for the show.

Formed in 2011 in Orange County, California, The Garden is composed of twin brother duo Wyatt and Fletcher Shears. While they have been a pillar of weird noise rock in the indie scene since their conception, they’ve attracted new waves of fans in the past year with songs like “Call This # Now.” With a new full-length addition to their discography, The Garden has returned to touring with their 2022 album, “HORSESHIT ON ROUTE 66.”

After bracing the cold and entering the venue, the stage was set with an eerie sense of anticipation. The venue’s iconic and massive crocodile skeleton loomed overhead as fog leaked out onto the crowd from the empty stage, decorated with a gremlin-like jester. Classical music streamed softly from the speakers, creating some of the quietest noise the audience would hear for the rest of the night.

Opener Matt Stephenson — one half of the electronic-punk duo Machine Girl — brought a thrilling energy and insane stage presence. Harsh noise and loud beats whipped the crowd into mosh pits, while many thrashed their heads along to their songs like “Athoth a Go!! Go!!” and “Uzumaki.”

A moment I’ll never forget was watching Stephenson disappear into the crowd, then suddenly turning my head to see a large wire coming straight at me. My reflexes had failed me, and I — like many others in the audience — was heartily slapped in the face with the long and wet microphone wire. Momentarily stunned, I could only stay distracted for so long. My attention was immediately diverted to the back of the room where Stephenson could suddenly be found on the top of the bar, screaming his throat out.

Machine Girl was an absolute force of chaos, and nearly out-shined the headlining act with their memorable moments, but that's just what happens when you tell the audience, “I’m too old for this,” then proceed to jump off the stage to crowd surf.

The sweaty crowd was now properly fired up for The Garden’s performance. Before the Shears brothers entered the stage, a giant inflatable jester emerged from the fog. It teetered to the background of classical music like a chilling symbol of the oddity of what was to come.

I did not like the inflatable jester, for no reason other than fear. It had a gremlin-like posturing to it and was reminiscent of the Green Goblin’s mask — which, at least aesthetically, did fit the band’s branding and the shirts on their merch stand.

When it came time for their performance, The Garden did not disappoint. The set consisted of a wide range of their top songs, from old hits to new bangers on “HORSESHIT ON ROUTE 66”. The audience screamed along to “AMPM Truck” and even barked along to “Call The Dogs Out.” Embracing these past hits allowed for moments of fan community, as I remember turning to a fellow audience member and losing it when we both heard the opening notes to “Egg.”

Even on their newer tracks, the energy never dipped. The duo tore the stage down with performances of “Haunted House on Zillow” and “What Else Could I Be But a Jester,” while standing on speakers and doing the occasional somersault.

Between songs, Wyatt Shears faced the crowd and asked who here was a jester, referencing the iconic black and white face makeup of the band. The white-painted faces spread throughout the crowd cheered back at Shears, and the two continued to perform with an intense vitality to them.

Overall, The Garden and Machine Girl brought the clowns out of everyone on that chilly November night.

Even though I could feel a temporary loss of hearing in my ear from their performances, I was mesmerized by the entire experience, and walked away motivated to stream the rest of “HORSESHIT ON ROUTE 66” until I can see them live again.

