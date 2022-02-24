CulturalFest connects Seattle to the unique heritage of students through live performances

Balancing a full course load and personal and professional obligations is challenging for any UW student — let alone graduate students in demanding programs such as law. For students like Margaret Tu, an international student in the second year of her Ph.D. program in the School of Law, this delicate balancing act was an imperative. For Tu, she wanted to use her time at UW to engage with the community despite her obligations as a student and a mother of two young daughters.
As a self-starter, Tu took a leap of faith and auditioned for CulturalFest when she heard about the event in November 2021. Tu had no clue whether she would be able to get her cultural Pangcah (Amis) Indigenous clothing before the event, but she persisted out of a desire to share her heritage.
“I think a lot of people don’t recognize Taiwan,” Tu said. “They didn’t know that Taiwan had Indigenous people in the first place. But if I could use this chance to share with others, to communicate some of the struggles from our community, then maybe we can open dialogues with other Indigenous people around the globe.”
For Tu, who performed in a rock band with her husband during their time as undergraduate students, CulturalFest is one of the few avenues where she can share her heritage as Indigenous Taiwanese.
Tu opened CulturalFest with her performance of a song called “Wandering” (巴奈 流浪記) by Panai, a social activist and Indigenous Taiwanese, last Saturday, Feb. 19 at Meany Center. Including Tu, CulturalFest showcased 10 performances representing cultures from around the world.
CulturalFest was hosted by FIUTS, a nonprofit organization that supports cultural exchanges with UW. FIUTS was founded in 1948 to encourage community-building between international students and the greater Seattle community.
“It really helps that FIUTS is an independent nonprofit and not an actual part of UW, and I think that is something people may forget a lot of times,” Emerson Goss, co-chair of the FIUTS student board, said. “That means we don’t have to follow some public regulations [which] allows us to form our own narrative.”
FIUTS’ nonprofit status is a large reason why they can openly showcase cultures that are not internationally recognized, such as Taiwan.
Alexander Radi, the student programs coordinator at FIUTS, described the selection criteria for the performances that were chosen for CulturalFest.
“We actually had this matrix that we looked at and we evaluated each performance based on criteria,” Radi said. “One of them was how culturally and educationally informative it was, the other was how energizing it was for an audience member, and how well does the performer know what they’re talking about.”
Radi also considered the performer’s stage presence and comfort when selecting the final 10 performances for CulturalFest to ensure the best overall show for the students and the audience.
After two years of virtual performances, CulturalFest returned to an in-person event — albeit with challenges that performers worked to overcome in their preparations.
“I think we’re just excited to see it all on stage, especially with a big audience,” Chau Vu Nguyen, a first-year student on the CulturalFest planning committee, said.
For many performers like Taiko Kai, CulturalFest was the first time some members were able to perform in front of a live audience since they began their program at UW.
“I did the virtual one, but [it] definitely doesn’t compare to the in-person one which, from what I’ve heard, is one of our more grandiose performances that we do and definitely requires a lot more preparation,” Owen Tanaka, the current director of Taiko Kai, said.
To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing during practices, Taiko Kai had to split the larger organization into smaller groups to practice. CulturalFest was one of the first times the organization played together.
“I haven’t actually played on a stage since before I started [with Taiko Kai], so I'm really excited for that to happen again,” Noa Roth, office equipment manager of Taiko Kai, said.
The turnout was beyond the expectation of Tu and other performers who feared COVID-19 restrictions would deter engagement. In an email, Era Schrepfer, executive director of FIUTS, wrote that approximately 570 viewers were in attendance.
“I think the energy is very contagious,” Roth said. “At least as a performer on stage, it really gets me excited. I really enjoy doing it.”
Taiko Kai is currently preparing for their largest annual show in May. The executive committee encouraged interested students to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
“[Performing at CulturalFest is] super exciting for me just because it’s my first chance to showcase what I’ve learned and what I’m really passionate about,” Anna Yates, treasurer of Taiko Kai, said. “Including my parents, it will be their first time seeing me perform, so that’s honestly really exciting because I’ve been talking about this with them for a while and I know that it’ll be a really good opportunity to show that off.”
The performances were preceded by the CulturalFest International Expo at the HUB where students and faculty members managed booths to showcase their heritage and cultural practices.
The expo had no admission fee, which allowed attendees to participate in family-friendly activities and learn more about different cultures for free. Each booth was decorated with cultural memorabilia and overseen by booth captains that had cultural ties to the region.
One of the Mexican booth captains displayed her beaded canvas art of Frida Kahlo and a sugar skull in the hopes of inviting more dialogue on Mexican representation in popular culture.
“I really see it as a duty for me to represent an actual picture of who we are as Mexicans and our country,” artist and booth captain Cynthia Vargas said. “We are more than just what you see in movies or the news. We are colors, we are culture, we are food. There is just so much richness about Mexico that I think is missing in the overall narrative.”
Booth captains also showcased their regions’ history, current events, and political issues. The Cham Student Association (ChamSA) wanted to raise awareness for the underrepresented Cham ethnic group, the Indigenous peoples native to parts of Cambodia and southern Vietnam.
“The Cham people aren’t officially recognized as Indigenous in our own ancestral lands and our people want to have a say on that,” Khatami Chau, an officer of ChamSA, said. “We do exist, we still exist, and our people are still here. We are building up our community in whatever way that might look like within our diasporas, wherever that may take us.”
The expo gave ChamSA and other groups the opportunity to share their deep-rooted heritage with CulturalFest attendees, while also addressing the issues that prevail in the lands that many modern countries occupy.
“A lot of [Cham] history has been tainted with generations of displacement, genocide, and dispossession,” Chau said. “These are histories that a lot of our families don’t even talk about but are present through intergenerational trauma — especially in the ways our families interact.”
FIUTS encourages students to get involved, regardless of whether they are international students or lifelong Seattle residents. The student committee behind CulturalFest is a testament to the bonds forged through FIUTS.
Rituraj Sohoni, a second-year student studying computer science, was announced as the recipient of the prestigious Ogawa scholarship during CulturalFest.
“I got introduced to CulturalFest because I performed last year,” Sohoni said. “I was both on the committee, as well as a performer. I performed this Korean-Japanese mix song.”
The Ogawa scholarship was founded in the memory of two students who met through FIUTS in the 1960s and later married — Betty Ogawa, a U.S. student volunteering with FIUTS, and Hiro Ogawa, a Japanese international student. Like Hiro Ogawa, Sohoni grew up in Japan before starting his program at UW.
“So far it’s been an amazing experience,” Sohoni said. “FIUTS always held a very special place in my heart as an international student. When I first came here, I didn't really know anybody, and it was my first exposure to friends, and it's been a great journey so far.”
The Ogawa scholarship is an annual award of $5,000 for a student engaging in cross-cultural work between the U.S. and Japan. The scholarship and CulturalFest are only two of the various avenues interested students can use to become involved with FIUTS.
“At FIUTS, there are many entry points, so it can be a little confusing, but we work really hard to make sure there is a very low barrier to entry so there are a lot of different ways to get involved,” Schrepfer said. “Some students find it very valuable to be in a volunteer leadership role and some students will sign up to start as a FIUTS facilitator.”
Facilitators undergo training before choosing opportunities that fit their schedule and leading excursions such as trips to the Seattle Aquarium and other attractions throughout the city with international students.
The CulturalFest Expo can be experienced virtually until Feb. 28 on the FIUTS website, which also has information on countries and cultural identities that did not participate in the in-person event. FIUTS also offers various opportunities in multicultural community involvement and language learning.
