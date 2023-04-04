Do you ever get nervous?

I learned about Charlie Hickey in the same way I learned about most of my now-favorite artists of the last year: through listening to my roommate pull out their guitar, track down the chords, and play a song over and over until it leaves their head.

I could talk a lot about my roommate’s voice (mournful, southern) and how it’s such a gorgeous vesicle for the songs they latch on to (ones with lyrics that feel like pressing a self-destruct button), but the relevant bit is that after the release of Hickey’s “Nervous At Night” last May, they played a few songs from the album on the shared floor of our dorm room almost every night for weeks.

Because I am platonically in love with them (it is not hard to be platonically in love with my roommate), I sought out Hickey’s music on my own. I fell in love with his EP, “Count The Stairs,” first, by looping “Ten Feet Tall” every day on my early-morning summer commutes. Early this winter, “Nervous At Night” began to seep into my playlists.

Despite the vastly different sounds of the two works, both tell a story of coming of age in a world you are not sure you are capable of fitting into.

“A lot of the songs in ‘Nervous At Night’ were written, or started being recorded, at the same time [as] ‘Count The Stairs,’” Hickey said in an interview before the show. “The common thread … is that it does kind of deal with the growing up theme. Which is something that was only pointed out to me after the fact — I never intended that.”

Hickey also commented on the themes of loss present in his works.

“I don’t know if it’s about loss, but it is about … maybe, sort of trying to integrate the people and the parts of your past into your present,” Hickey said.

Charlie Hickey is an expert at taking snippets of experiences and carving his heart up on the table before you. His songs read like a series of internal monologues, a list of things he never said to people he loved, or used to love, or wanted to love.

Fundamentally, he makes you understand the word “nervous” — how it differs from “afraid” or “anxious” or any of the synonyms we reach for that, incorrectly, feel stronger. There is a restless and nauseous way that you can get stuck in moving through the world, the kind that whispers that if you don’t skitter through every step you take, you might destroy all that you’ve built.

“When something good is happening/I feel like it’s an accident/I don’t feel like I can pull it off again,” Hickey writes in “Nervous at Night.” “I like the way that I seem before I say anything.”

To be nervous is not to worry that you will set the world on fire. It is the perpetual hazy panic that if you do not perform perfectly, every second of your life, everyone you know will start looking at you like they wished you’d just shut up.

Hickey does not perform perfectly, but he bares his soul, and that is all the more dear. His March 29 show at Barboza felt like a rare and precious gathering of friends, a room of people determined to be gentle with each other, because their own worries were mirrored across the people around them.

Dressed in matching black suit jackets, Hickey and his band (composed of Kaylee Stenberg, Carey Clayton, and Zac Coe) put on a show that was equal parts vulnerable and fantastical.

It was hard to take your eyes off Coe as he drummed — joy radiated off him in waves. Clayton set the mood with gentle synth accompaniment. Stenberg and Hickey broke hearts as they crouched on the floor for “Choir Song (I Feel Dumb),” vulnerable, small, and together.

“[All of my songs] are all at least loosely about the things that have happened, or people in my life,” Hickey said. “I think it always does start with some personal experience.”

It is a tremendous act of courage to sing some of the worst moments of your life out to a crowd, especially at an intimate venue like Barboza, where every face and expression was clear as day.

But Hickey did not hide — he gently set aside the fourth wall between performer and audience to interact with the crowd. Every question lobbied at him between songs was given genuine consideration.

For the encore, he came back on alone (as if it truly were a surprise that people would want to hear more from him — I could have happily listened all night) and asked the crowd for suggestions, a kindness that felt impossibly soft and sweet in the moment. At some point during the show, he froze and stared out at the audience.

“It’s really awesome to have people just — sing songs back to you that you came up with in your head,” Hickey said. “I’m like, ‘How do you guys, uh — how do you guys know that song?’”

The answer, of course, is that there is a tremendous amount of power in being able to put words to the things that haunt you. Hickey’s music catches you in its honesty, and it does not let you go. It is an incredible feat to be able to fit your fears into a handful of words — and “Nervous At Night” does so every single time.

Charlie Hickey’s discography, including “Nervous At Night,” can be purchased on Bandcamp or streamed on all major music platforms. Hickey’s opener, Kristiane, can be found on Spotify.

