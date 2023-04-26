From house shows at The Nook to crowd surfing at the Paramount

While I may be new to The Backseat Lovers’ repertoire of music — listening to their debut album “Waiting to Spill” on loop in a panic-induced essay haze — the band is no stranger to Seattle.

The Backseat Lovers, despite their formation in Provo, Utah, have a dedicated Seattle fanbase that can be largely attributed to their house show success at U-District staples like The Nook. Despite their indie start, the band is now a force to be reckoned with, and their hit single “Kilby Girl” has amassed over 200 million streams.

Upon walking into the Paramount Theatre for their April 19 performance, I thought I had walked into a Woodstock reenactment: everyone was in their Birkenstocks and socks, sitting criss-cross on the floor. Even for Seattle, I have never seen so many shades of brown and green in one place in my life.

The crowd stood up just in time for Renata Zeiguer, the opener, to come onstage.

Zeiguer seemed a little nervous as she performed several songs from her album, “Picnic in the Dark,” mentioning that this was only her second night touring with The Backseat Lovers. Although it took a bit for the audience to get into the music, everyone was listening intently by the time she got to “Picnic in the Dark” and “Wayside.”

Only 15 minutes after Zeiguer blew kisses to the audience as she walked offstage, the lights went down, and the theater filled with smoke and red lighting.

As the first chords rang out from guitarists Joshua Harmon and Jonas Swanson, accompanied by bassist KJ Ward, the crowd was quiet with a palpable, building excitement as the intermingling guitars engulfed the crowd.

Eventually, the reverie broke into straight up rock and roll. Harmon spent the next two hours of concert time switching seamlessly between acoustic songs, heavy rock, and everything in between.

After ending “Silhouette,” the opening song of their newest album, Harmon paused, beaming with excitement, before speaking to the audience.

“We’re really happy to be breathing the same oxygen as y’all tonight,” Harmon said.

The boys played a majority of the songs from “Waiting to Spill” as well as many crowd favorites, like “Pool House,” “Watch Your Mouth,” and even their viral hit “Kilby Girl.”

Harmon had a couple of moments where you could tell he was genuinely taken aback by the fanbase he had amassed. During “Kilby Girl,” the audience screamed the chorus so loud, he stepped back from the microphone and let them take over.

Another notable moment was when he paused his set to retrieve a bouquet of flowers from an audience member, quickly distributing each flower to his fellow bandmates — including a mouth-to-mouth exchange with drummer, Juice Welch.

After crowd surfing his way to what appeared to be a killer end, Harmon and his band returned to the stage to perform four more songs, including a duet with Harmon and Swanson performing beautiful harmonies in “Words I Used.”

As I rode the Link light rail home with UW’s entire granola community, my ears rang, my knees hurt, but I had no regrets, adding all of “Waiting to Spill” to my quarterly playlist.

If you want to add their songs to your playlist or just give them a listen, you can find The Backseat Lovers on all major streaming platforms or on their website.

Reach writer Maddie Keating at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_ddiie

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.