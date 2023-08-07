General Gabler's Theatre presents evocative inaugural production of “Hedda Gabler”

As playwright Henrik Ibsen once wrote, “It's a liberation to know that an act of spontaneous courage is yet possible in this world. An act that has something of unconditional beauty.” This quote from “Hedda Gabler” encapsulates the spirit and artistic vision of General Gabler’s Theatre. This new theatrical company specializes in the work of Henrik Ibsen, the 19th-century Norwegian who is often referred to as “the father of realism”.

General Gabler’s Theatre was founded by co-artistic directors, Helen T. Mariam, a UW alum, and her wife, actor Natalie Schmidt. Mariam is a successful filmmaker, writer, and producer who has also done extensive social justice work in prison rights campaigns that inform her artistic perspective. Mariam participated in the 2009 UW production of the Vagina Monologues (now the Blank Monologues), however she didn’t pursue theater in her professional life until she met Schmidt.

Schmidt fell in love with theater as an audience member from an early age and went on to receive a B.A. in theater from Arizona State University, and has recently become a Linklater voice teacher. Schmidt gives a fascinating yet heart-wrenching performance as the titular role of Hedda Gabler in this production.

“I remember I finished [Hedda Gabler], and I closed the book, and I just sat there like, ‘what did I just read?’” Schmidt said. “This is gorgeous, but I don't think I understand this at all, and I couldn't let go of it. I think I’ve spent the last 15 [or] 16 years just chewing over Hedda Gabler. I want to understand her, I want to understand this world.”

Mariam fell in love with “Hedda Gabler” and then with all of Ibsen’s work, albeit for different reasons.

“I come from an advocate community organizer background, and I was specifically doing prisoners’ rights work a few years ago, specifically working with people who were in long-term solitary confinement,” Mariam said. “I felt that Ibsen, in “Hedda Gabler” had done this amazing job at portraying the consequences of being trapped.”

For their equally personal yet different reasons, Ibsen has been on both Mariam and Schmidt’s artistic wishlists for a long time, and when Mariam received a grant from 4Culture in 2022 to direct “Hedda Gabler”, their wishes were granted.

As Ibsen wrote in his works in his native Norwegian, Schmidt and Mariam chose to use the Eva Le Gallienne translation of “Hedda Gabler”. Le Gallienne is a very inspirational figure for Schmidt, who discovered her life and work in college.

“I was just starting to admit to myself that I was queer … and it seemed like, at the time, that it put you in this box … like you are ‘The Lesbian Actor’”, Schmidt said. “[Le Gallienne] had this incredible career and was incredibly passionate about the art, and she could do all of that and she was queer! I was like, ‘OK, maybe there is a place for me in the theater!’”

However easy the choice may have been for Schmidt and Mariam, the journey to acquire the rights to use Le Gallienne’s translation was truly Odyssean. It took months to track down the owner of these translations, Le Gallienne’s best friend’s daughter who coincidentally lives in the Seattle area. Mariam and Schmidt met with her to pitch their production, and the rest is history.

A key part of Mariam and Schmidt’s artistic vision is a cast fully made up of women and nonbinary individuals. This casting choice aims to expose the incoherent inequalities of power in our society based on gender.

“All the actors are playing the characters as the gender that they are written as, but when you're up there and you're seeing Hedda being coerced by another woman who is playing a man, it's like, ‘why her?’” Mariam said. “There's nothing special about people that have power and there is nothing inferior about people who don't have power. It's all arbitrary.”

Mariam and Schmidt’s artistic aims with this casting method truly pay off in practice. By disrupting the expected gender portrayal of these very gendered characters, Mariam and Schmidt call into question why these power differentials based solely on gender have validity in the first place.

The range of emotions this production made me feel as an audience member is truly commendable. General Gabler’s Theatre offers modern audiences a chance to connect with Ibsen in a way that meets them in the middle. Simultaneously, this production paints a holistic portrait of Hedda that doesn’t shy away from the influences of the patriarchy on her inner life, allowing us to understand her actions within her societal context.

One of the most beautiful moments of the production was overhearing all of the confused but invested chatter from the audience members around me during intermission. Everyone I heard had a different take on Hedda as a character, demonstrating how humanly complicated she is. After the final moment of the show, the audience sat in shocked silence for about 10 seconds before erupting into wild applause. General Gabler’s Theatre’s “Hedda Gabler” is a chameleon: its meaning, though slightly different for everyone, is consistently stunning.

The unparalleled joy of experiencing live theater is back, and I can’t wait to see what General Gabler’s Theatre has in store for us next.

General Gabler’s Theatre’s production of “Hedda Gabler” runs from Aug. 4 to 12 at the West of Lenin Theater.

