Heartbreaking lyrics and healing rhythms

On one of the first warm nights of the year, a star-lit backdrop illuminated Neumos’ stuffy house, where a crowd packed together to lean into the gentle lyricism of Fenne Lily and Christian Lee Hutson.

Anyone who frequents shows within the singer/songwriter genre is viscerally aware of the “solo opener with a guitar” trope — and how tired an audience can become after half an hour of simple melodies and strumming. To be honest, with Lily and Hutson double headlining, I was nervous about the show having an opener, worrying that it would make the performance drag.

However, La Conner native Anna Tivel blew the audience away, bringing the crowd close to rapture with her haunting voice. The room was so silent that even the breathing of the people around me was hard to pick out as she poured her soul out in front of the gathered.

“You guys are already such great listeners,” Tivel commented nervously after the end of the first song. “I better not suck.”

Far from it — during her set, I watched dozens of phones come up to type her name into Spotify. In the days following the show, her latest album, “Outsiders,” has poured from my apartment’s speakers as my roommate and I keep her on loop.

If Adrianne Lenker rode into all her shows on horseback, she might sound a little like Tivel. Her husky voice cradles lyrics that aim right for your chest — but that just puts Tivel right on par with Lily and Hutson.

“The people who come to [Lily and Hutson’s] shows really care about words,” Tivel said during her set.

However, clearly, Tivel does, too.

Welcomed onstage by a booming recording of “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” Lily was on next, sliding onstage in cowboy boots and a The Kinks T-shirt. Her blonde bob flashed in the multicolored lighting as she pulled rhythms out of her guitar strings.

With a full band behind her, Lily’s voice often got lost in the midst of the instruments — “powerful” will never be the word for Lily’s voice, but that’s not the point of her work.

Her new album, “Big Picture,” trails between explorations of self and reckonings of relationships in the midst of falling apart. It’s not an album to scream to. Lily’s music is more meant for lying down outside in the pouring rain.

During the show, she regaled the crowd with the stories behind her songs.

“I would like to thank this person — who I’m singing about — for paving the way for exactly how I do not ever want to be in love again,” Lily said during her set. “I think those people are important for the same reason sad music is important — you know exactly how you can feel, but that … we don’t want to be there forever.”

She paused, then laughed, “I feel like I’m giving a PSA on cheating.”

All three performers were quick to joke onstage, endearing the audience with their wit and giving the crowd emotional recovery time between songs. Between Tivel’s comments about her mom doing a “slow twerk” to one country gothic song and Lily’s tangent on an ex-boyfriend delivering a literal “vegan polar bear head” to her apartment for her birthday (surprise — said ex-boyfriend was sleeping with the artist who made it), the audience stayed on their toes.

If Lily’s discography feels like drowning in your bathtub, Hutson’s is the equivalent of lying in a field of dandelions at dusk. Gentle guitar and soft rhythms round out his reedy voice in a way that makes listeners long for endless summers spent alongside your friends. The frankness of his lyrics, even when the honesty comes off as harsh, sets him apart within the genre.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna miss you where I’m going now,” Hutson sings in “Atheist.”

Callbacks to Lily’s set were littered throughout Hutson’s — Lily joined him onstage to play the keyboard during several songs. Kaylee Stenberg killed it on bass for both artists, matching Hutson’s enthusiasm despite being only a handful of shows into touring with them.

Like the two before him, Hutson made a point to connect with the audience between songs. After a shouted question, half-joking, from someone in the audience about the meaning of life, he responded:

“Have fun, be in love, and don’t hurt anybody.”

Watching people mouth the words to Hutson and Lily’s songs, I am reminded of the point of music — more than that, the point of live music: to bring together people who have all felt the same way in an attempt to remind them that they are not alone.

Like Lily said — sad music is good. It proves that you won’t be there forever.

Reach writer Abigail Boyer on twitter at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites.

