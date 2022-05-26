Hints of summer abound at the 2022 U District Street Fair

After a two-year hiatus, the U District Street Fair made an exciting return to the Ave on May 21 and 22. With hundreds of artists, makers, food vendors, and live entertainment, the streets were crowded with people enjoying the sun –– and the joys of what felt like a post-COVID-19 world.
With the U-District now accessible by Link light rail, over 50,000 visitors traversed the 10 blocks of the fair, from 41st to 50th street on University Way and Brooklyn Avenue.
Weidi Shen, founder of Glow Tea, was at the fair for the second time, selling boba tea in unique lightbulb-shaped containers.
“This time for us is way better,” Shen said. “The traffic seems pretty much the same as before the pandemic. If you look at the traffic, look at the revenue, everything’s back to normal already.”
The iconic bulb bottles filled the Ave and many of those passing by the Glow Tea stall remarked something along the lines of “that’s where everyone’s getting the lightbulbs.”
“You know, sometimes you have a lightbulb moment and this is how it came out,” Shen said.
Glow Tea wasn’t the only boba tea vendor at the fair. In addition to the regular spots on the Ave opening new outdoor seating areas, street vendors like Mustache Milk Tea had long lines of fair attendees.
Some other noteworthy items enjoyed by attendees up and down the Ave were scoops of colorful cookie dough from Sugar + Spoon, decadent fruit on a stick from Shishkaberry’s, and adorable cotton candy creatures from Character Cotton Candy.
Although the over 40 food trucks and booths were a highlight of the event, over a hundred other businesses lined the street as well. Everything from clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and toys, to henna, temporary tattoos, caricatures, and face paint could be found while wandering the Ave in search of food and fun.
Talon Roloson from Dark Matter Dyeworks and his father from Sew It Seams Tie Dye worked a booth together, selling a colorful assortment of intricately tie-dyed clothing.
“My dad’s been doing tie dye for 40 years, but I’ve only been doing it for the past year or so now,” Roloson said. “This is the first real event I’ve done for myself. It’s good to see this many people in one place again.”
In 1970, the U District Street Fair began as an initiative to foster community through creativity and celebration, despite the war and economic turmoil of the time. Now, for its 51st anniversary, the street fair is once again fulfilling its mission to bring Seattle together as the world tries to return to normalcy amid a pandemic.
Reach writer Sophie Dorey at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @soap_avi
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.