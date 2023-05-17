How do you say encore in Russian?: Molchat Doma at the Showbox SoDo

Around a century ago, a door closed on the newly formed Soviet Union, leaving but a small crack from which the cultural influence of many people seeped through slowly. Other than Dmitri Shostakovich, Eurasian culture’s place in the “West” did not change from then on — it was frozen with the works of Fyodor Dostoevsky and Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Even when the Soviet Union collapsed and global relations with the bloc nominally returned to normal, it seems that no one remembered to reopen that door. So here we stand, with the culturally rich experiences of the past century being limited to the efforts of a few people dedicated to aggregating, translating, and sharing their interests.

I, and many others, found Molchat Doma through one of these people: a YouTube channel called “Harakiri Diat,” which describes itself as “an archive for punks and others.” Around three years ago, they began unofficially uploading the music of many Eastern European bands, including Molchat Doma. From there, Molchat Doma quickly began to gain attention, with their moment of fame coming when one of their songs went viral on TikTok in early 2020.

But who is Molchat Doma?

Molchat Doma (Russian for “houses are quiet”) is a Belarussian new wave/post-punk trio whose sound takes heavy inspiration from bands like Kino that defined the music of the late Soviet Union. Bright synths and crisp electronic drums back deep dark vocals, which often consist of melancholic and hauntological lyrics.

Opening for them was Nuovo Testamento, a supergroup of American and Italian new wave musicians with music that was intoxicatingly fun to watch live. The raw quality and talent of their music was deeply evident as they played songs like “Heat,” “The Searcher,” and “Love Lines.”

Finishing their first song, lead singer Chelsey Crowley mentioned how cool it was that they were using all vintage equipment. This comment seemed to jinx them, as two songs later, they experienced technical difficulties with some of the equipment, leading to a slight delay, but ultimately not preventing them from continuing their set. As they left the stage and thanked the crowd, the drummer took revenge, grabbing the synth that had malfunctioned and slamming it onto the stage, to cheers from the audience.

The energy was high, so after a short intermission, the crowd roared as the lights went out and Molchat Doma walked on stage. It was then that I realized that I underestimated Molchat Doma — those tinny unofficial recordings of them did no justice to their sound. The drums, synths, and bass rattled my diaphragm as vocalist Egor Shkutko’s low voice filled my ears.

They opened up their set with the perfect intro “Kommersanty”; its slow build, driving bassline, and crisp drums fully encompass the mood of their music. The song criticizes the businessmen that came to Russia promising a better society as the Soviet Union collapsed, but, in reality, stripped the country of any wealth it held.

“Spasibo,” Shkutko, inching back up to the mic in a much softer voice, said.

“Spasibo,” — “thank you” in Russian — became a ritual of the night, as the crowd echoed the phrase back to Shkutko after every song. Witnessing this repeated connection between the artist and the crowd, I couldn’t help but smile each time.

For their most popular songs like “Toska,” and “Kletka,” Shkutko let his bandmates, Roman Komogortsev, and Pavel Kozlov, do long, improvised openings. All the while, Shkutko stood partially in darkness, with a menacing look upon his face, staring and scrutinizing the faces of every audience member. Then, suddenly, the lights refocused on the lead singer, and the stage exploded with energy.

No matter how dark the subject matter got, Molchat Doma’s grins and laughter told us that they loved performing and were ecstatic to be on stage, even as they entered the final week of their seven-week, continent-spanning tour. When it came time to play “Tancevat,” Shkutko shouted, “Dance! Dance! Dance!,” and I watched as the crowd lit up and began to dance, before joining in myself.

Every moment of the night was electric, so as the lights turned off and they walked off stage, I, clambering for more of that sound, began to wonder, “How do you say encore in Russian?”

Chants of “one more” were enough to pull them back on stage, giving us one last shot of that remarkable music with “Kletka” and “Sudno.”

Reach writer Theron Hassi at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter @theronhassi

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.