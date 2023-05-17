‘How I Learned What I Learned’: August Wilson’s gift to American theater

Walking into the Bagley Wright Theater on a Wednesday night, there was an electrifying energy in the crowd of people mingling, biding their time before the play began. People of all ages had come together on opening night to experience August Wilson’s one-man masterpiece, “How I Learned What I Learned,” at the Seattle Rep where it was first performed 20 years ago.

The play runs around two hours and covers much of Wilson’s life. Each anecdote is poignant and funny, making the time fly by. It has the rhythm of a standup show, but covers a lot more depth and takes more artistic liberties, as described by director Tim Bond.

“It’s a combination of standup comedy, personal memoir, and political resistance in many ways,” Bond said. “You never know which is coming when in the piece. One of the things I wanted to do with the production is to create a liminal space that the play could live in that had neither time nor space exactly.”

The set was decorated not simply, but specifically. “Brick” walls made of books served as the backdrop, with images sometimes projected onto them. To the sides layed broken fences, an abandoned barstool, and dirt, reminiscent of an abandoned neighborhood. The actor, Steven Anthony Jones, used all of these spaces beautifully and plentifully throughout the performance.

Wilson wrote many monumental plays, including “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He wrote about growing up in Pittsburgh, his artistic maturation, and simply put, the experience of being Black in the United States.

“Here’s one of the most monumental figures in the American theater,” Bond said. “He’s a giant. And you just feel like you’re sitting down in his living room with him having a conversation, or hanging out at a bar or at the barbershop, or, pick your place. He’s like an uncle just telling you what it was like for him growing up. He’s given a gift to the American theater.”

Although the play takes place primarily in the 1960s and ‘70s, it could very well take place today. Racism occurring in the prison system, policing, and in the workplace are all things Wilson experienced that persist today for Black Americans and other people of color.

“He’s talking about racism and oppression that he experienced in the workforce and in his personal life that, unfortunately, remains really prevalent today,” Bond said. “There are moments in the piece it feels like he wrote the piece yesterday, or today, for that matter.”

Although these themes are dark, Wilson shines a brilliant light through his life. The play is, for the most part, really funny, and the audience comes away with a feeling of hope more than anything.

“I think the thing that people find so surprising about this piece is that it is so funny, that there is so much comedy in it, and also so much heart,” Bond said. “Politically, it is so relevant to what’s going on in America today. I think those aspects are what make this piece really relevant right now, and enjoyable and surprising and ultimately, very uplifting. That very much reflects August Wilson and his legacy.”

Jones’ mannerisms, costuming, and diction reflected Wilson to an eerily accurate degree. The show is almost a living portrait of the famous playwright. This is partly due to the fact that both Jones and Bond both knew Wilson personally, and also due to the involvement of Wilson’s widow, Constanza Romero, as a costume designer and dramaturg.

“It’s been an incredible privilege spending time with Constanza, hearing a lot of the backstories to the stories that are in the play and having Steven Anthony Jones, who’s an incredible actor, and who also knew August Wilson,” Bond said. “Being able to talk about it feels like August is back with us again, which is a real gift.”

The play is charming, captivating, and inspiring. It is historically informative, interesting to fans of theater and Wilson’s work, and transcendent of time and space. It is a very special show, reminiscent of no other play in the American repertoire. You could watch it time and time again, and gain new insights each time.

“It uplifts you to a place of human experience that I just never get tired of,” Bond said. “Every rehearsal, every time I see the show, I’m just transported, mesmerized, and taken on a magic carpet into Pittsburgh. Anywhere in America, you can see a young man sort of struggling with oppression and finding his voice as an artist in the world, and I think audiences have their own connection to that journey.”

Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.