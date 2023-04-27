‘I need to start a garden’

The view from the old brick steps of Washington Hall is simple: A community garden, not more than half a block long and less than a quarter wide. Spring in the Squire Park P-Patch Community Gardens, like spring everywhere else in this city, is finally beginning to unravel, with flowers blooming slowly and the weather reluctantly dipping away from freezing.

Up the steps and within the hall, however, overcast skies still cast a glow through the big arching windows of the ballroom inside. Lightbulbs studded the gently rounded proscenium arch and sent out their glow over the collection of instruments (a gilded pedal harp, a cello turned on its side, several guitars, and a trombone) onstage.

Between the small, hopeful community garden situated across the street, the old, lovingly maintained ballroom of Washington Hall, the proliferation of eccentric instruments, and eccentrically-dressed people crowding the stage, there was no question — Haley Heynderickx had come to Seattle.

It is easy to tell that Heynderickx is a child of the Pacific Northwest. Her songs feel like standing on the edge of a cliff on the Oregon Coast — all overcast skies, the smell of salt, and a wind that whips hard enough that it threatens to take you over the edge.

Melancholic and haunting, Heynderickx’s music — despite its lament about how overwhelming the world can be — offers its listeners forgiveness, a second chance, or a promise that they can outlast the storm. She neither sugarcoats nor wallows in sadness. She tells you that if you are truthful with yourself, you can try to be better, find better, or make something more.

“I’ve read a lot of self-help books since 2020,” Heynderickx said during her show April 21. “I’m trying to let go of that perfectionism.”

Heynderickx is right, in that regard. Perfection is impossible. The peace and care she radiated — and that the audience reflected back to her — is all the better.

After performances from Abbey Blackwell, a soft-spoken Seattle local with a charming acoustic set, and Sheers, whose haunting harmonies and echoing instrumentation (this is where the pedal harp comes in) created a sound not unlike a siren trying to lure sailors to their deaths, Heynderickx took the stage.

The excitement was palpable, and the audience leaned into the silence. Throughout the show, the house was dead quiet except for the sound of several hundred people breathing together — no one wanted to interrupt or miss a second of the storm before them.

Heynderickx began with her most popular song,“The Bug Collector,” then wandered into unreleased tracks.

“It’s funny, it takes you your whole life to write your first album, and then they expect to hear your second album the next year,” Heynderickx said. “It took me a long time to write it, especially during the pandemic.”

Heynderickx was unerringly gentle with herself and the people around her, even through technical difficulties; a guitar string snapping and mic issues, both of which were dealt with through improvised musical performances between laughing bandmates. She and her bandmates seem to have genuine love for each other — they discuss what they’ve been reading between pieces, hug after the end of the first song, and talk about bits of each others’ lives with the familiarity and care of true friendship.

“It feels good to be with you guys,” trombonist Denzel Mendoza said during the show.

“I’ve missed you,” Heynderickx responded, a soft smile on her face. “I’ve been too lonesome.”

It was hard to feel lonesome in Washington Hall, surrounded by people determined to be gentle with each other in the face of all the world would throw at them. Audience members that were strangers to each other exchanged grins. Friends held hands, while partners swayed slowly.

During “Oom Sha La La,” the crowd banded together to scream, “I need to start a garden! I need to start a garden! I need to start a garden!” in time with Heynderickx.

That urge to “start a garden” — to literally force yourself into spring, to center yourself in the world through putting your hands into the dirt — has never felt more poignant than now, while Seattle tries its hardest to hold on to winter for as long as it can and your brain refuses to shake off the fog you thought sunshine would relieve.

But Heynderickx, through her music, makes you want to be a little kinder to yourself. Even when the winter troubles refuse to take their leave and you don’t have the space for fruit trees or herbs, her songs make you feel a little more connected to the world. You’re made a little more grateful for your friends, your things, and the air you get to breathe.

Heynderickx is a reminder that life does not have to be magic to be beautiful — that moving through the world when you are aware of yourself and the space you take up is enough to be happy.

After all, spring might come slowly in Seattle, but it comes all the same.

Reach writer Abigail Boyer on twitter at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aelizawrites

