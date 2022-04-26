Iceberg lettuce is the choice of 4/20 green for the Lettuce Eating Club

April 20 is a day of pride for many recreational marijuana users. People often spend this day smoking weed and chilling with their friends. Some UW students, however, chose to spend their time in HUB 250, sitting at round tables and competitively eating whole heads of lettuce by themselves.
The third annual lettuce eating competition was hosted by the Lettuce Eating Club (LEC) at UW, and in friendly competition with the LEC at University of Wisconsin-Madison. With over 100 participants, the UW LEC was in search of the fastest lettuce-eater to crown as their new “Sultan of Salad.”
The rules are simple: It’s competitive eating. Everyone shows up to eat one whole head of lettuce — strictly iceberg — no sharing, and the winner gets crowned the Sultan of Salad. It’s BYOD (bring your own dressing) but everyone mostly just went at it raw.
The Lettuce Eating Club was created by Head of Lettuce Ben Roscoe in 2020. He created it during his first year at UW, having started a similar club during his junior year of high school, inspired by the original lettuce eating club going viral on Twitter.
To be clear, this is a sports RSO.
“Whenever I’m tabling, I always say the lettuce eating club is a sports RSO, so if you join, you’d be a D1 athlete, at the club level, of course,” Roscoe said. “And also it’s a way to just, you know, bring people together … But also we’re trying to extend it to this climate advocacy and activism aspect of it, too.”
Over the years, membership in the Lettuce Eating Club went from 20 to 50 to this year’s 200 — reflected by the lively, lettuce-munching HUB meeting room during this year’s lettuce eating competition.
Dina Thoresen, a second-year bioengineering student, somewhat stumbled into her winning fate. Thoresen isn’t a member of the LEC and had no real strategy going into the competition, but her lettuce eating talents far exceeded her own expectations.
“I was studying with my friend and she told me there was a lettuce eating competition [that day],” Thoresen said. “I was like, ‘Oh I’ve heard of that club, but I have my origami meeting.’ I didn’t know if I should go or not. And then I just, you know, went for the heck of it. I heard about it the day of and I got there like a minute before it started.”
Since Thoresen was late and had no head of lettuce prepared, she bought one for a dollar from the LEC’s booth. She noticed that only the largest of lettuce were left over. Despite these minor setbacks, Thoresen was able to finish her head of lettuce at an official time of 3:59 — beating out UW Madison’s 6:06.
“[The LEC] tried contesting my victory,” Thoresen said. “I actually finished in three and a half minutes. I put that time in on the screen and then 30 seconds later, they came over. Since I have stomach problems, a little bit came up back in my mouth and I was chewing it back down. They said I was still chewing and that somebody else actually finished ahead of me in that time.”
Matters were resolved and Thoresen’s victory was cleared for contention. Her rivals were not too far behind, though. Third-year student and second-place finisher Ethan Kuntz finished at an also impressive pace of 4:02. Incoming first-year and third-place student Imants Smidchens rounded out the top three with his 4:57 finish.
“Afterwards, I was so proud of my crowning achievement that I just kept wearing my lettuce crown,” Thoresen said. “I went out with my friends to go get boba. I was just walking around the Ave with my great, bright green lettuce crown and because I was wearing a bright red shirt I looked just like a tomato.”
The LEC’s biggest event of the year has concluded, but they’re not stopping here. The LEC’s hype comes from the annual competition, but they’re also a group of lettuce lovers who care about the environment, too.
“So the next biggest thing I think we’re gonna be doing is working with Project IF to get a little competition with indoor grown lettuce, but they use buttercrunch lettuce,” Roscoe said. “Also, boosting [UW Institutional Climate Action’s] work [toward] divestment and all that.”
The LEC are not the only ones looking to expand and build upon themselves. Thoresen hopes to achieve a second win next year and bring her time down to an even lower three minutes. Her fame as the new Sultan of Salad shall reign supreme until another worthy “head” is crowned.
“This is bizarre,” Thoresen said. “The first time I’m ever in a newspaper is for eating lettuce. Something to put in my resume no doubt.”
Reach writer Kimberly Quiocho and Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kimberlyquiocho and @scoobydeeby
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.