Imagining Trans Futures research cluster holds Asian American health care symposium

Taking place this week from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, the Imagining Trans Futures cross-disciplinary study cluster is hosting an academic symposium, occurring both online and at the University of Washington’s Seattle and Bothell campuses. While the talks require registration, the event is fully open to the public and will include a variety of speakers from all backgrounds and professions.

Organized by UW professors Ching-In Chen and Neil Simpkins from the School of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences, the four-day seminar aims to bring together scholars, artists, and leaders in the transgender and Asian American communities, in order to investigate the intersectionality between critical transgender studies, as well as discuss art created both by and for the community.

“We want to build a platform to showcase trans studies and performance as well as the thinking and creative brilliance of these speakers,” Chen said.

The symposium’s schedule includes events ranging from creative writing workshops to zine-making lessons, as well as lectures on trans for trans (T4T) community care, medical representation for transgender people, and Asian American intersectionality.

“A lot of Asian Americans have a racialized identity,” Chen said. “The way that we experience racism is very specific, and we are often positioned against other communities of color, which interacts with our gender identity, as well.”

Like many Asian Americans, Chen grew up in a household that was not very knowledgeable or supportive of transgender identities. Chen remarked that building conversations with family members about gender identities is an intricate process, a process that they hope will be made easier by the Imagining Trans Futures panel.

In a time where transgender bodies and identities are continuously under legal and societal persecution, Chen and Simpkins have worked tirelessly to be a force for good by increasing the community’s awareness of accessible T4T transgender care and community support. In 2021, the two hosted a micro-seminar through the Simpson Center for the Humanities that was popular with both graduate and undergraduate students.

“We’re hoping to engage the UW community in that conversation,” Chen said. “How we care about each other affects the community, especially when trans bodies are under attack.”

By platforming a variety of scholars, speakers, and artists from within transgender spaces, the Imagining Trans Futures seminar aims to foster safety, community, and accessibility for transgender people both in the UW community, as well as the greater Seattle area.

For those interested in finding transgender resources, experiencing a wide variety of art from talented creators, and widening their perspective on trans issues, this event is a must-see.

All events at Imagining Trans Futures are free to attend — to sign-up, visit the panel’s page on the Simpson Center’s website.

Reach contributing writer Keven Goh at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @1bluelotus

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.