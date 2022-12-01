INFLUX: The Dance Student Association’s autumn show impresses and inspires

On Saturday, Nov. 19, eager, lively eyes packed into Meany Hall’s Studio 267, providing stark contrast to the damp, deserted campus outside . After a brief moment of congregation, the lights dimmed, and the buzz of the audience gave way to attentive silence as Hadi Yusri strutted his way to center stage to “Tick Tick Boom” by K-pop girl group, CLASS:y.

Eight captivating student performances followed in the show organized by UW RSO the Dance Student Association (DSA). With a wide array of styles including ballet, contemporary, tap, and street, each dance felt both equally exciting and fresh.

After Yusri’s self-choreographed number, the tone shifted from lively to contemplative with a contemporary dance composed by Hannah Wang. Wang’s profound piece depicted the torment of addiction and “detaching from your own life.”

Next, Haley Rundorff and Colleen McKibben presented an exquisite ballet duet choreographed by Rundorff.

Following was Malia Yamamoto’s “Special Relativity,” an impressive contemporary piece about the subjective nature of time featuring eight dancers.

Yamamoto, a biochemistry and sociology double-major, said she enjoyed taking on the role of choreographer for the first time after years of dancing competitively. By teaching with the perspective of being a dancer herself, Yamamoto sought to make her choreography accessible to the dancers. Her care and attention to detail were clearly evident in the dynamic performance.

The next dance was a standout performance choreographed by Hsin-Yu "Maggie" Huang, and dedicated to their “fifth metatarsal.” Despite not standing at all throughout the piece, Huang and Benjamin Holroyd delivered a compelling and expressive display.

Seated at a dining table, Gavin Besteman — portraying a waiter with impeccable comedic timing — served the pair a heap of newspaper pieces. Throughout the performance, Huang and Holroyd tossed the paper scraps about like the wind scattering a pile of autumn leaves.

After a quick intermission, Olivia Musenga danced an animated tap routine choreographed by Nat Musenga.

Unfortunately, due to a dancer’s illness, the seventh piece was not performed that evening.

The penultimate dance was another striking contemporary piece titled “Solid Turn Water,” choreographed by Colleen McKibben. The five talented dancers moved in time to “PIRATE RADIO*” by Jean Dawson, which I have since added to my playlist.

The show ended on a high with a tap performance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. Suddenly, Studio 267 transformed into Studio 54, bell bottoms and all. Choreographer Madeline Robertson said she created this routine with help from the dancers, with each performer creating their own solo to give them a “personal investment” in the piece.

While Robertson had the challenge of creating a polished performance with dancers of all backgrounds and levels of experience in just over a month, she definitely succeeded. Just as the speakers played the last “ba-dee-ya,” resounding applause filled the studio.

While INFLUX only ran from Nov. 17-19, keep an eye on DSA’s Instagram for the announcement of their annual spring show, APEX. DSA also hosts regular free dance classes open to all, and details can also be found on their Instagram page.

