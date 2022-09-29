Jean Dawson, The Moss lead explosive Fall Fling 2022

In stark contrast to the rain and mud of last year, 2022 brought hours of hard sunlight, shining through the HUB Lawn trees, beating down on the growing throng of new and returning students alike.

In the harsh 80-degree mugginess of Sept. 26, ASUW Arts + Entertainment brought a wide variety of performers for their annual Fall Fling performance, including opening acts Kaede 01, Aurora Avenue, and The Moss alongside headliner Jean Dawson.

The show began at 3 p.m. with Kaede 01, a J-Pop/J-Rock cover band and one of the two acts selected by the RSO, Husky Jam. They came out blazing hot with “Mayonaka no Door / Stay With Me” by Miki Matsubara, and continued their energetic set with more covers and one original track. Kaede 01 stood out to me as a truly unique group in the mix, and I am looking forward to seeing more of their performances.

Immediately following Kaede 01 was Aurora Avenue, another local band selected by Husky Jam. Even though they identify as indie-pop-rock, there is a definite jazzy, funky influence in their energy and stage presence. The group reminded me at times of Vulfpeck, a contemporary Michigan-based funk band. A highlight of Aurora Avenue’s performance was a Tyler, the Creator medley that showcased the full range of their instrumental and vocal prowess.

After a lengthy intermission, The Moss, an alt-rock band hailing from Salt Lake City, took the stage. Their music was loud and punchy, and once they got a grip on the audience, they didn’t let go. They were constantly jumping around and keeping the energy high throughout their set.

“We made it in time for The Moss, which is what I wanted to see,” Lucille Daniels, a first-year student, said. “It was pretty amazing … It was really nice to hear them in person and make that connection [to their songs].”

Headliner Jean Dawson then appeared, joined by a notable bass boost in the audio mix. I can only describe his music as a captivating blend of emo/indie/alt-rock. Donning a dark jacket, Dawson’s stage presence was fittingly engaging, showing an expert ability to control the intensity of the crowd.

“I was on the outskirts of the mosh pit,” Kailee Parrott, a first-year student, said. “People were very sweaty, but it was good vibes … I’m glad that I was there, that I can say that I was there.”

In addition, Dawson would constantly ask the pit if everybody was OK — a welcome gesture, especially when remembering that the front barricade broke during JPEGMAFIA’s performance in Spring Show 2022.

“[Dawson] liked interacting with the audience in between his songs,” Leslie Yan, a third-year student, said. “He was always checking up on them.”

The two openers were, to me, the stronger acts of the four — perhaps it’s just my taste, but Kaede 01 and Aurora Avenue had a certain spark and uniqueness that I didn’t exactly feel as the afternoon went on. Still, The Moss and Jean Dawson did fully engage the gigantic crowd, raising spirits and filling campus with great music once more. Once again, it felt like the school year was being sent off to dizzying heights.

Reach writer Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @theleejosh

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.