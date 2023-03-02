Julia Wolf rocks out at Barboza

Though Julia Wolf graced Seattle with her presence on a freezing winter night, the warmth of her energy made the winter chill more bearable. Wolf’s Feb. 25 show at Barboza was the first live music event I’d been to in a while, and I loved every second of it.

Wolf’s budding discography includes songs like “Rookie of the Year,” “Gothic Babe Tendencies,” and “Captions,” and it’s safe to say that after seeing her perform live, she really is the rookie of the year. The New York-based singer-songwriter channels musicians such as Drake, Phoebe Bridgers, and Taylor Swift in her artistry.

“My pre-show rituals are definitely taking a shot and blasting Jack Harlow backstage,” Wolf said. “My drummer keeps telling me to meditate, but I just haven’t gotten around to it yet.”

Barboza’s underground, intimate room was the perfect setting for the opening artist, Bronze Avery, to hype up the growing crowd and pave the way for Wolf’s hourlong set. Avery danced around the stage performing singles such as “FIGURE IT OUT” and “SAY GOODNIGHT,” claiming between tracks that he wrote the latter song from the perspective of his romantic partners, which incited a relatable cheer from the crowd.

Avery’s debut album, “SOFTMETAL,” explains the story of his first heartbreak, channeling the romantic feelings that come with relationships, ranging from anger and sorrow to euphoria.

When the lights dimmed, signaling Wolf’s entrance to the stage, the crowd went wild. Opening with “Rookie of the Year,” Wolf’s friendly energy and “cool girl” aura made the experience something out of a coming-of-age movie. Her goth-indie-pop style attracted hundreds of fans from Seattle and beyond.

As the clock ticked closer to 10 p.m., Wolf played a variety of old and new songs, interacting with fans between her tracks. Wolf has a way of naturally connecting with her audience, evident in the concert’s “Sunday Confession,” where she asked fans to write anonymous confessions that were read aloud on stage. In hearing her relate the confessions to her own life, it was evident how much she cares about her fans’ well-being.

“I can’t wait to keep leveling up and collaborating with more people,” Wolf said. “I like writing in the studio by myself and communicating with collaborators remotely, so I’m looking forward to the day when I can start writing with someone in a room and not be as self-conscious. It’ll help me grow as a person and an artist.”

Wolf’s passion for music began at a young age with piano, but she didn’t start writing music until she was encouraged to do so by her high school music teacher. As a self-described shy person, she professed that without her music teacher, she didn’t know if she “would have ever started.”

“It took me so many years of constantly putting in work with zero outcome,” Wolf said. “It’s a discouraging road, but you have to keep betting on yourself.”

Wolf’s career is only moving forward. Touring until the end of June, fans will have ample opportunities to see her perform around the country. With her natural talent for singing, songwriting, and connecting with fans through her welcoming stage presence, she has everything she needs to become one of the best of our generation.

