Jurassic times are at the Burke

Do you ever wish you lived during the age of dinosaurs? If so, there is a whole day dedicated to reliving the dino age at the Burke Museum with fossil activities on all four floors of the museum.
The Burke Museum, located on the northwest corner of campus near the Ave, will host DinoFest on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fossils that aren’t usually showcased on the museum floor will be visible to patrons, and Burke paleontologists will be set up in labs to demonstrate fossil preparation.
“Dinos always get the most attention so we will have everyone’s favorite fossils on display, including the only dinosaur bone found in Washington state, our famous Tufts Love T-Rex skull, and recent triceratops finds,” Andy Clark, the Burke’s youth and family programs manager, said. “Also, our new discovery of the chicken from hell — Anzu dinosaur — will be featured.”
For those who have younger siblings or want to take kids to the DinoFest event, the lower lobby will be filled with kids games, fossil dig pits, a puppet theater, and touchable fossils.
“All ages will enjoy identifying microfossils with members of the DIG Field school, creating a fossil cast or mold to take home, and working with members of the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators Northwest to create your own scientific illustration using specimens from the Burke collection,” Clark said. “You can also take our fossil challenge to earn yourself a prize.”
DinoFest is the biggest event of the year at the Burke, and 2022 will mark the first time DinoFest is hosted in the remodeled museum building. The event is free for UW students and tickets can be reserved here.
