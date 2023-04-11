King Tuff charms Neumos with his new album, ‘Smalltown Stardust’

The whimsical singer-songwriter Kyle Thomas, aka King Tuff, lit up the stage of Neumos on March 8, playing both old favorites and fresh tracks from his latest record.

Walking into the venue, I found the dim purple glow a comforting reprieve from the clinical lighting of Odegaard, where I had spent all day studying for finals. Though it was the middle of dead week, I was quickly revived by the buzz of the crowd.

The indie pop rock trio Tchotchke opened the show with a bang. Their dynamic stage presence and undeniable charisma shone through despite a few technical difficulties, including a broken snare drum.

Following a strong set from Tchotchke, Thomas and his band took the stage, all sporting matching floral scarves. When I interviewed Thomas via email, as he was on some much-deserved vocal rest, he explained the significance of these accessories.

“You gotta have good scarves,” Thomas wrote. “They were made by my friend Elizabeth Warn. It’s important to feel unified on stage and matching scarves is a great way to do that.”

In addition to crafting neckwear for rockstars, Warn is a costume designer and stylist that has dressed notable celebrities such as Jeff Goldblum and Timothée Chalamet.

Even with all of their style, Thomas and his band didn’t skim on the substance. Thomas immediately seemed right at home on the Neumos stage, starting off with the title track from his latest record, “Smalltown Stardust,” which sounds like an acoustic interpretation of our beloved Seattle grunge sound.

The next song, “Love Letters to Plants,” has a dreamy, contemplative tone, fitting for “a song about having a relationship with your plants,” as Thomas astutely explained.

Another standout of their set was “Rock River,” which reminded me of a rock version of “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson, but with an electric guitar solo in place of Jackson’s classic fiddle.

As well as playing the entirety of his latest album, Thomas also played some hits from his earlier discography — from back when he leaned more toward garage rock than the relaxed, psychedelic folk that imbues “Smalltown Stardust.”

After about a dozen songs, the show came to a halt as Thomas hurried offstage, saying that he forgot something in his dressing room. Two minutes later, he triumphantly returned, wearing a dazzling wizard outfit.

“I needed some extra power for these last songs,” Thomas said with a beaming smile.

He picked his guitar back up and gleefully resumed playing, shimmering under the lights in his iridescent lamé robe and pointy hat.

Following a coy pseudo-exit, Thomas returned for his encore, playing two more songs for the delighted crowd.

I left the venue smiling, feeling fuzzy and nostalgic, as Thomas’ spirit and general exuberance permeated throughout the whole show, and brought a sentimental, quirky energy to the venue.

At the end of our brief email conversation, I asked Thomas what actor he’d want to portray him in a biopic.

“Jack Black,” Thomas said.

With all things considered, it sounds about right to me.

“Smalltown Stardust,” is available on all streaming platforms.

Reach writer Friday Elkan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @FridayElkan

