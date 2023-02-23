KODŌ’s ‘Tsuzumi’ thrillingly combines artistry and athleticism

14 performers, 13 pieces, and one unified vision.

On Jan. 27 at the Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Japanese taiko ensemble KODŌ performed their new set for their One Earth Tour, titled “Tsuzumi.” Developed in 2020 for their 40th anniversary, the experience showcases the group’s incredible stamina, artistry, and passion.

Powerfully commanding the stage, KODŌ tours around the world, spreading the art of taiko ensemble drumming. The athleticism and synchronicity of the performers is incredibly inspiring.

Taiko, itself, refers to any drum, but can also be used to refer to the overall performance. The art has a long history in Japan, rising to popularity in the 6th century. It is often used in religious ceremonies and festivals.

The ensemble leader and artistic director of “Tsuzumi,” Yuichiro Funabashi, explained the significance of the production.

“I have put together this production, ‘Tsuzumi,’ to express our gratitude and appreciation for Sado Island, the place of our creation, and KODŌ's 40 years of history,” Funabashi wrote in an email.

“Dyu-Ha,” the opening piece of the night, focused on the shrines and temples of Sado Island, the group’s base. The set had an impressive collection of drums and a wooden stand for the largest taiko, accompanied by hung lanterns. It certainly evokes the views Funabashi describes.

The opening piece itself also holds a lot of meaning for the group as one of the first pieces they performed.

“[In] commemorating our 40th anniversary, we looked back at the performance programs from 40 years ago and listened to the albums,” Funabashi wrote. “‘Dyu-Ha’ was composed by Maki Ishii … to celebrate the formation of KODŌ. This piece was always performed on stage when KODŌ was first founded.”

The song is evidently a favorite amongst the KODŌ performers, as Funabashi explained that many of the current members have asked to bring “Dyu-Ha” back into their performance again over the years.

“Dyu-ha” begins with the sounds of the hyōshigi — two pieces of wood or bamboo that are struck together to create a distinctive clacking. When done by all the performers at once, it is a sensory experience unlike any other that leaves the audience’s ears ringing.

One aspect of the tour that personally stuck out was the variety of instruments and dance performances. “Kono Mine no” was a hauntingly beautiful piece comprised of a lone singer, a koto (a traditional Japanese zither instrument), and a flute. “Hitohi” was energetic, focusing on three dancers as they danced with fans, leaping around each other.

My personal favorite piece was “Hayate,” in which the drummers twirled their sticks in sync, tapping out an increasingly fast beat with a precision that left the audience spellbound.

No two pieces were alike. There were elements of comedy, of modernity (particularly evident in the piece “Monochrome”), and strength.

In many of the pieces, there was a lead drummer, but everyone got their chance to shine, and it was apparent that the performers were having fun — they were all sporting big smiles and engaging the audience to clap along.

The experience was identical to a performance that would take place in Japan.

“We believe that taiko and other percussion instruments have the power to resonate with our fundamental human sensibilities,” Funabashi said. “We believe that one of KODŌ's appeals is that we do not need to change our art form and expression, even when we perform for a foreign country or culture.”

When asked about the goals of the performance, Funabashi hopes that audiences will fully embrace the mission of KODŌ.

“We hope that the audience feels the sound of taiko with their whole body, and that it gives you the energy for a hopeful tomorrow,” Funabashi wrote. “The stage and audience become one, and we concentrate on each beat to unite the diverse and complex sounds of the taiko … KODŌ brings the sound of the taiko to all corners of the globe as our music and message resonates with myriad cultures and ways of life.”

While KODŌ’s run at the Meany has finished, the group is still performing across North America through the end of March.

