Lauren Weedman returns to Seattle with her one-woman show ‘BLOWS’

Lauren Weedman, an actress, comedian, and screenwriter who initially launched her career in Seattle, will return to the city to perform “BLOWS,” a one-woman comedy show that promises to blow the lid off of what it means to be a single mother struggling to make it as an artist. The show will take place at The Triple Door on Feb. 25 and 26, with performances at both 5 and 9 p.m.

Weedman, who now lives in Los Angeles, regularly performed on Seattle’s former sketch comedy show “Almost Live!” and has acted in major television shows such as “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” “Arrested Development,” and “New Girl.”

For Weedman, “BLOWS” is a chance to wear a costume that suits her, to play a character that is as complex as she is herself.

“I felt like I never got to tell the stories, or play the characters I wanted to play,” Weedman said. “It was hard to find the exact character for me … I would just do all sorts of outside or odd [parts].”

“BLOWS” is also an opportunity for Weedman to embrace the fact that she is “super sensitive to the stuff going on around her.” Because a quarter of the show is improvised, Weedman’s performance is modulated to both her interior and exterior landscape.

“Somebody had an affair in a [former TV show’s] cast — you know, it happens — but I was completely stressed out by that … it affected my work,” Weedman said. “I just wanted to have the freedom to express and dance and … just do whatever I wanted with no limitations … so this whole theater thing has been perfect.”

The stage is often one of the places where the personal most poignantly meets the political, where an individual story meets the stories of the crowd. And, for Weedman, part of her show’s growth has been learning how her story connects to the broader systemic struggles.

“I have so many smart political friends who will go, ‘Oh no, Lauren, what your show is really about is, I don't know, like single mothers and how society is,’ and I will only think about how hard it's been for me to live in this really rundown apartment,” Weedman said.

The show’s website says that “BLOWS” is “a one-woman show for people who hate one woman shows.” Weedman resists classifying her performance as a conventional one-woman show — not because she doesn’t think women are entitled to take up that kind of space, but because the show can and should be about more than just one woman.

Weedman is particularly excited about the possibility of college students, particularly women and queer folks, attending her show.

“I so wish I had that voice in me, or that ability to look at the political, you know, the personal political kind of stuff, and I think college kids can do that,” Weedman said.

If you are feeling up for a night out on the town, “BLOWS” promises to offer a hilariously cathartic return to the arena of live performance.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.