Live music meets Greek Row sustainability efforts

On Thursday, Nov. 17, RSOs Green Greeks and Husky Jam partnered up to throw the inaugural Green Groove show at the HUB Lyceum ballroom. The event, which featured a thrift store, a massive inflatable sea turtle, a pop-up booth, and four student bands, had been in development for months.

“We’ve never done anything on this scale,” Carly Bower, internal director for Green Greeks, said.

According to Bower, over 200 tickets were sold for the event.

Green Greeks is a student-led organization and promoter of sustainable action in and around the Greek community. According to Bower, the profits from the event will be put toward funding the club and potentially nonprofits.

Husky Jam, an RSO dedicated to providing space for student musicians to perform live, was crucial to the event’s success. Warren Weissbluth, co-founder of Husky Jam, helped with the logistical side of things after Green Greeks reached out.

“[Green Greeks said] ‘Hey, we should do a partnership, a collab …’” Weissbluth said. “After three months of planning, and maybe 15 meetings [and] a lot of time, we got this thing whipped into shape.”

First up on the stage was Wasabi Spectrum, who were notably inspired by the rock/jazz fusion band Childish Japes. The seven-piece act mixed in and out of an ethereal ambiance and a pulsing, fast-paced tone, featuring a traditional Chinese harp-like instrument called the guzheng.

Next to perform was Moonlight Marmalade.

“To impersonate, you have to be better,” lead singer Andrew Wills said after I mentioned his uncanny resemblance to Bo Burnham.

An elegant mix of yacht rock and something the band called “Spongebob-core” filled the banquet hall. The first song was an ode to a milkshake; the last, a tune about a surfing dog in Redondo Beach.

J-pop/J-rock band Kaede 01 was the third act of the night. The band played a loud and swift set, with constant bumping bass patterns and a plethora of Steve Vai-esque guitar licks.

The last band to perform, REXTRO, lead by frontman Rex Curtiss, wove between Dayglow-type beats and Felly-like verses. Their set ended with an unreleased song titled “The Fire is Dying Down,” giving the audience a glimpse of REXTRO’s tonal future. Be on the lookout for announcements about the band’s debut 12-track LP, slated to drop soon.

“The world needs more art,” Curtiss said. “We need more environmental communication through art in all forms.”

