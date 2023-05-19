‘Lydia and the Troll’: A contemporary techno fairytale set in Seattle

“Lydia and the Troll” is the final play of Seattle Rep’s 2022-2023 season — a beautiful bookend to a year of great theater, especially considering that the show has been in various stages of development for eight years. “Lydia and the Troll” had its world premiere May 5, and was received with such high praise that it extended its run to June 11.

The story follows Lydia (Sarah Russell), an aspiring Black musician and producer, as she struggles through writer’s block. She meets Jane (Janet Krupin), who immediately befriends Lydia and encourages her to continue pursuing music. Meanwhile, Lydia and her boyfriend, Pete (Adam Standley), are working through their mutual alcoholism and relationship problems.

The plot is partially based on the Fremont Troll, which was constructed in 1990 as a public art installation. Lydia likes to hang out under the Aurora Bridge, next to the troll, when she writes her music.

Being only a three-person cast, every actor had to bring their all to their roles. Russell and Krupin had equally challenging vocals, belting high notes in almost every song. Standley was a phenomenal comedic actor and brought a real charisma to Pete, despite his character being mostly pathetic and occasionally downright abusive.

The Leo K. Theater, the smaller and more intimate of Seattle Rep’s two performance spaces, was decked out with video screens and disco balls, creating a distinct cyberpunk environment. The use of multimedia highlighted the actors’ performances, rather than distracting from them. In Lydia’s first scene, she livestreams her music and the screen accordingly displays a public livestream chat, serving as the catalyst for Lydia and Jane’s first meeting.

In another scene, when Pete races down the highway with Lydia in the car as she begs him to slow down, the screens turn into the backdrop of a road, effectively performing a set change mid-scene. Streaks of light emanate from the stage, giving the audience a similar feeling of racing into the distance, leaving other cars in the dust. The different media that make up “Lydia and the Troll” work in harmony, rather than clashing with one another or overwhelming the audience, performers, or story.

I love theater that challenges its audience. “Lydia and the Troll” does just that with its “Freaky Friday”-like body swaps later on in the show. It is only through these multimedia visual cues — like curtains, shadows, and puppets — that the audience can make sense of the fantastical fairytale plot unfolding onstage.

In contrast to the high-tech and futuristic ambience of the show, the titular troll is represented with a seemingly primitive puppet by comparison. But the troll, manned by puppeteers Guy Garrison and Sophia Franzella, is anything but simple. It had complex mechanical movements that required precise and gentle maneuvering to fully sell itself.

But if none of this has convinced you to venture into the magical world of “Lydia and the Troll,” then the music should.

Now, if someone had pitched an electronic, hyperpop-adjacent musical to me before I saw “Lydia,” I would have been more than skeptical. The use of autotune and live DJing disrupts the genre of classical music theater, providing a breath of fresh air to the medium and opening up future artists to similar experimentation.

All of these elements compound to ultimately tell a story about self-love, forgiveness, and the joy and pain that come with personal growth.

“I think younger and older folks alike have heard trolls in their lives trying to hold them back, and I hope Lydia’s journey of self-discovery and empowerment resonates with all of them,” director Justin Huertas states in the show’s program.

“Lydia and the Troll” is running at the Seattle Rep until June 11.

Reach copy editor Sophia Van Beek at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophiaa_vanbeek

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.