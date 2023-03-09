Make Believe: Seattle’s debut genre film festival

Make Believe Seattle will premiere March 23 and last until March 26 as the region's first dedicated genre film festival. The festival will highlight horror, fantasy, and animation films, as well as multiple events featuring filmmakers and genre creators. The films will be spread across four screening venues in Capitol Hill, and can be accessed with individual screening tickets or full event passes.

Make Believe aims to fill a gap in the region’s film community, and break the standard expectations for what a genre film should be. Festival director and founder Billy Ray Brewton said that the festival’s goal is to bring genre film into the Seattle circuit, as well as to embrace the vastness of genre.

“We prioritize horror, sci-fi, fantasy, martial arts — basically, my definition is any film that deals with heightened imagination,” Brewton said. “That's how I define genre, and we’re trying to really push the boundaries of what people associate with genre. If you're a fan of traditional horror, we got you covered. If you’re a fan of elevated horror, we got you covered there.”

The festival blends together recent releases and older works, while also celebrating anniversary pieces. Make Believe will feature 31 programs of varying length, including an archival series and award presentation. While several of the films come from older and more established filmmakers, Brewton highlighted that many films were chosen through submission.

“Compared to a lot of other festivals, I think we have a pretty high ratio of submitted films being programmed,” Brewton said. “I am excited about that; it just tells me people are making pretty awesome stuff out there.”

By bringing a genre festival to Seattle, it is clear that Make Believe is looking to grow the industry and progress the ideals of genre. Brewton opened up about his own experiences within the genre film industry, and how that has motivated him in the creation of Make Believe.

“I have always found that even the best genre festivals — and there are some amazing ones out there — are very catered to straight white men and they always have been,” Brewton said. “I have never really felt comfortable at one as a queer person … I don’t always feel like I'm seeing myself represented in genre festivals. We just want to be a genre festival where regardless of who you are, regardless of where you're coming from, you're going to find something you can relate with.”

Brewton said that the variety of films being shown will hopefully create a space where everyone can feel represented. I inquired into which films he would recommend for UW students, as many of us don’t have the ability to attend the full festival.

“There’s a great animated feature we are screening called ‘Unicorn Boy.’ It's so funny and so fun,” Brewton said. “We have several of the filmmakers coming out for that; I think that will definitely appeal to [UW students].”

“Unicorn Boy” is not only visually beautiful, but also explores complicated topics of self-identity through a storyline and medium that allows viewers to easily connect with the main character. Director Matt Kiel explained that the fantastical and emotional nature of the film was largely driven by his own life experiences and his need to find a creative outlet.

“It is a very personal story about a time in my life six-ish years ago when I went through a very serious breakup, and it was about coming into my skin authentically for the first time,” Kiel said.

The movie retells Kiel’s own story, but in very relatable terms for the audience. While the movie is a product of Kiel’s expression, it serves as a means for viewers to connect with their own struggles and learn about themselves.

“I like to see what different people take from it, because I hope a lot of the ideas are very universal about heartbreak, or self-exploration, or gender identity,” Kiel said. “There's a bunch of different aspects I think we all deal with.”

I found “Unicorn Boy” to be incredibly touching and enjoyable to watch. It certainly got me excited for the other films screening at Make Believe, as it is clear that the festival is prioritizing these highly creative genre works.

Make Believe’s unique approach to genre film will certainly make for an exciting first year. Grabbing a ticket for a screening of “Unicorn Boy” or any other film may be the perfect way to end your spring break and kick off spring quarter.

Reach writer Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

