MFA dance concert: Exploring what performance means

The definition of performance took on a whole new meaning in the Meany Hall—Studio Theater from May 18 to 22 as UW’s department of dance hosted its Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Dance Concert. The event featured works choreographed by six graduate students currently enrolled in the MFA dance program.
According to Alana Isiguen, artist in residence in the department of dance, the MFA candidates spent the last six weeks piecing together their unique masterpieces. Their efforts came to fruition as audience members were transported into six new dimensions, distinctly personal to each of the choreographers.
The first half of the program featured unconventional, stunning performances, opening with second-year MFA student Alexander Olivieri’s “Trackless.” The performance was rooted in contemporary movement and paired with a “cinematic” piece of music, Olivieri said.
“[The piece explored] the importance of togetherness and collectivity in the midst of adversity,” Olivieri said.
Pivoting from Olivieri’s explorations, first-year MFA student Jenn Pray’s “Flawless” adopted a more theater-based approach to stretch the definition of dance performance. The dance followed three influencers and their managers in pink trench coats as each model switched on and off to sell various products before eventually trying to break free of their dystopian world.
“I’ve been really interested in work that includes speaking and text, [as well as] dramatic and theatrical elements, so I’ve considered this an experiment,” Pray said. “I made this experimental piece that toggled between being called on to sell your product and then [reverting] back into this very contained space.”
From Pray’s dystopian, haunting performance rose second-year MFA student Roel Seeber’s “Just Another Tuesday Morning,” featuring three different sets of actions performed at the same time: a woman working at a desk and becoming increasingly frustrated; five dancers performing a “theme and variations” of a phrase, according to Seeber; and “the hug,” which consisted of two dancers “outside of normal time” who held onto each other throughout the piece.
“It was initially inspired by what I found interesting about humans, which is this kind of layering we do upon ourselves,” Seeber said. “The curiosity was about how to have a relationship with that pure, unadulterated self, that self that lives at the bottom of all these layers … This piece has really become a reflection of that process and the layering and the deepening that I’ve gone through during my time at grad school.”
The second half of the program brought a whole new energy to the theater, beginning with MFA student Gary Champi’s “Open Letter,” which included more freestyle moves and hip hop choreography.
“This piece arose from some of my journal entries that I had surrounding the concept of romantic relationships and … basically trying to physicalize that in dance form, abstractly,” Champi said.
The two final pieces of the concert felt as if the choreographers were trying to break the fourth wall between the performers and audience members. MFA student Alia Swersky’s “there is time to breathe” featured dancers performing in the rows of seats, seemingly rising out of the audience to take the stage. Unlike previous pieces, there was no break between Swersky’s piece and the finale: first-year MFA student Abdiel’s “Parasite Disco.”
Fully embracing elements of hustle dance and club culture, the piece relied primarily on “improvisation as a creative method,” according to Abdiel.
“It’s quite unconventional for the traditional proscenium stage,” Abdiel said. “In eurocentric traditions of performance, you go into rehearsal, you get a composition work, and you rehearse it … but this is completely beyond that. We have a mantra in club culture … that is ‘come as you are,’ and our philosophy is that you come as you are and contribute your current self to the space.”
Most surprising, however, was the invitation extended to audience members to join the performers on stage and partake in the dance themselves. Later, following an impromptu party, outfit changes, and even a couple of dance circles, all audience members were invited up to Meany—Studio 267 to keep the performance going.
“It’s essential and crucial to the work that there is not a separation from performer to audience,” Abdiel said. “The club, the party, is the performance. If you go to a club, there’s this amazing stuff that comes out … and there is a performance element, it just comes out differently, the texture is different and less formal … so instead of having a wall in the proscenium, there is no wall. The spectator is the performer; the performer is the spectator.”
With each piece in the show so captivating, unique, and personal, perhaps the most important emphasis was on the celebration of the arts and the joy that is live performance.
“I will never take it for granted what we lost during the pandemic and not being able to have live performance,” Isiguen said. “I think always, with dance, our hope is that art helps you feel something, that it helps you process your own emotions or inspires you … and if it did, then you had that experience that is live performance.”
