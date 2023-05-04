Music is the food of love at Seattle Shakespeare Company’s ‘Twelfth Night’

I don’t need to tell you that “Twelfth Night” has been done before. Like any Shakespeare play, it found its way into the cultural zeitgeist 400 years ago and has stood firmly planted there since.

Anytime I’m greeted with a new “realization” of a Shakespearean epic, I can’t imagine I could learn any more about the nature of the show. But time and time again, I do find myself surprised. Seattle Shakespeare company’s reimagining of the classic play “Twelfth Night,” this time in musical form, exceeded these expectations.

Because of illnesses within the cast, the show I saw was unfortunately performed in concert style, with limited blocking and substitutions used for the absent actors. In spite of this, the show’s vibrancy was evident through the actors' limited performances. One could even say that, because of the constraints, the true heart of the cast was given more of a venue to shine.

The rest of the shows promise to be displayed in full format, despite cancellations plaguing the run’s first week. This is the first musical adaptation put on by Seattle Shakespeare Company, with it being first imagined in 2018 at New York’s Public Theatre from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub.

The show pays homage to many typical musical theater tropes and styles, with big, jazzy performance numbers as well as quieter ballads that highlight the emotion of the show. In between the music, much of Shakespeare’s spoken language is intact, creating a wonderful contrast between the brightly fun modernity of the music and the dryly hilarious original prose.

“What I love about this specific piece is it’s doing something for the musical theater people who are too used to musical theater, and something for the Shakespeare people who are too used to Shakespeare,” Ania Briggs, member of the cast, said. “It’s exposing people to something new and I really appreciate that.”

The show does not shy away from being big, despite a cast barely over a dozen and a relatively tiny performance venue. It is bright, extravagant, and colorful, with neon costumes and big personalities. Choosing to set Illyria in a fictionalized Pike Place Market, the characters are modeled lovingly after Seattlites.

“Theater that’s super heavy, deep, and meaningful is really lovely, but in the same sense, the stories that just bring joy hold so much value,” Briggs said. “The color represents the joy and the spectrum of people on stage.”

“Twelfth Night” can be interpreted as a queer story, and each production can either embrace or reject that notion. Its themes can be dramatic and dark in some respects, but are overall joyful and comedic, celebrating and ridiculing its characters and social context. This production leans into these elements by playing with the way gender and sexuality are explored in the story.

“Viola’s Soliloquy” is the song that most fully demonstrates this notion, masterfully exploring how Viola’s time in disguise as her brother has opened up her world. It delves into how appearances define us by embodying the wide spectrum of gendered experiences.

The talent of this small but mighty cast showcased these notions, something which was especially amplified in the raw concert setting. They simultaneously delivered the heartfelt dramatic performances needed for the story, while using their comedic chops to embrace the impediments inherent in this format. In the full version of the show, Briggs told me that the staging only adds to the experience, with huge dance numbers and emotional choreography.

The show I witnessed also highlighted the unbelievable talent of understudies, and a review cannot go on without mentioning the performance of James Schilling who played not just one, but two of the roles he covers during the concert version. Depicting both Malvolio and Toby, sometimes Schilling was his own scene partner, and his expertly hilarious depiction of both roles soon became my favorite part of the show.

Perhaps an unconventional depiction of this classic tale, the magic of this production was its ability to feel like a celebration with friends. It was warm, wonderful, and absolutely did not take itself seriously. If you seek an evening with the bard, or are just hoping to smile for 90 minutes, you should certainly make your way over to the Center Theatre.

“All theater spreads your mind on lifestyles and viewpoints that you might not be exposed to in your own shoes,” Briggs said. “Opening your ears to others' lived experiences is so beautiful and exciting.”

“Twelfth Night” will play at the Center Theatre at Seattle Center until May 21.

