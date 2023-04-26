NCT DREAM takes Climate Pledge by storm

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

Deafening cheers filled the arena as the lights dimmed. Light sticks formed a sea of neon green as the screens played an introduction video highlighting each member. Appearing on stage one by one, the boys of NCT DREAM walked in formation to their places before the audience screamed the first lines to their opening song, “Glitch Mode.”

NCT DREAM’s Seattle concert served as the powerful closer for the U.S. leg of their world tour. Composed of seven members — Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung — NCT DREAM rocked Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, April 21.

Performing old classics and newer favorites, the boys left audiences with shot voices, precious memories, and a desire to relive it through shaky videos taken in the heat of the moment.

As one dedicated fan and one along for the ride, we shared drastically different concert experiences, yet both of us firmly believe this is a show we’ll never forget.

Dominique Visperas

I’ve been loyal to Mark since day one.

Since their debut, group leader Mark has been my favorite member in all of NCT, but as the concert went on, every member demanded my full attention. I found myself easily swayed by their charm, smiles, and stage presence.

NCT DREAM delivered a perfect performance in every aspect, from complete choreography and vocals, to goofy dancing and interacting with fans. Each member proved their multifaceted capabilities through their vocals, dancing, and rapping. Their friendship shined through on stage, and it was easy to see how much they were enjoying themselves.

With hype performances featuring heavy bass drops and slower, more heartfelt songs, the group delivered, playing many crowd favorites such as “STRONGER,” “We Go Up,” and “Candy.” The vast range kept the audience on their toes and screams felt inevitable as fans realized what song was next.

While much of the setlist holds a special place in my heart, my favorites of the night were “Hot Sauce” and “My First and Last.” Featuring powerful, hard-hitting choreography, “Hot Sauce” had everyone screaming along the track’s iconic lyrics.

“My First and Last” is my favorite song from the group. The choreography showcased the group’s youthful past as the boys sing about the excitement of first love. Even though it came out in 2017, seeing the song live solidified my love for it, and made it a timeless classic in my book.

I found myself feeling especially sentimental at the song “Trigger the fever.” Confetti and streamers fell through the venue, everyone jumped and screamed, and the boys danced with full-blown smiles. I was absolutely elated to experience it — NCT DREAM is a group I’ve been dying to see live, and I’m so glad I could be present for their show.

Isabel Smith

I stepped into Climate Pledge with zero expectations.

NCT DREAM has been on my radar since their debut. However, besides a few of their songs populating my playlists, I knew next to nothing about them.

At the concert, though, I was blown away by their talent, the refreshingly unique qualities of their songs, and their discography’s variety. It’s safe to say I’m now a fan.

One of my favorite performances was “Hot Sauce,” largely because of the crowd’s energy. When the iconic first notes began, the audience let out a deafening roar and proceeded to scream every line of the introduction.

The set that shocked me into silence was “Quiet Down.” An iconic performance among NCT DREAM fans, the “Quiet Down” set was truly a spectacle: three members did floorwork confined in horizontal, transparent boxes, while the other members danced on top of and around their trapped groupmates.

“Quiet Down” already makes an impression as an eccentric synth track with gritty yet uplifting lyrics, but with the addition of creative, sensual choreography, the live performance of “Quiet Down” becomes unforgettable.

Despite having official positions like “lead dancer” or “main rapper” at the concert, the members of NCT DREAM individually showcased their variety of singing, dancing, and rapping abilities. I particularly appreciated how stable and powerful their live vocals and rapping were.

Despite a grueling month and a half of nonstop touring, the voices and passion of NCT DREAM never waned. They were comfortable with their vocals, demonstrated by their affinity for sprinkling in ad-libs and vocal runs absent from studio recordings.

Their exceptional live performance was a reminder that, despite their youth, the members of NCT DREAM are seasoned veterans in the K-pop music scene.

“I realized during this tour that I got to physically, personally, witness how big K-pop has grown,” Mark said during his final speech. “The fact that we, and I, are part of that is really an honor, and we’ll carry this honor to as far as we can with you guys.”

It was also an honor to witness firsthand. The sea of green lights and screaming fans in Climate Pledge demonstrated how international a phenomenon K-pop has become.

Whether you’ve been a fan for years or are cautiously creeping into the K-pop scene, concerts like these are unparalleled experiences that keep people coming back for more.

Certainly, Dominique and I won’t be the only ones waiting earnestly for NCT DREAM’s return to Seattle.

—

Before we conclude, we’d like to acknowledge the tragic passing of ASTRO’s Moon Bin. Moon was a deeply influential performer who had a significant impact upon K-pop, and we wanted to wish his family and his group members the best.

Reach columnists Isabel Smith and Dominique Visperas at arts@dailyuw.com

