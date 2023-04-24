NFFTY: The world’s largest youth film festival returns for 2023

The National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY) returns April 27 to May 7 for its 16th annual program. The festival represents an exciting time for aspiring filmmakers and is taking Seattle by storm through a wide spread of locations; opening in Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) Cinema Uptown, before traveling to the SIFF Film Center, The Vera Project, and more, not including its varying online seminars.

Last year, NFFTY announced a film lineup composed of over 50% women and nonbinary filmmakers, as well as more than 40% of films being created by people of color. The festival highlights works from youth, 24 years old and younger.

Over the span of two weeks, NFFTY will showcase over 200 animations, documentaries, music videos, fantasy, horror, and science fiction films. Each of the pieces are unique to their creators, yet the festival contains a wide variety of films sure to identify with various audiences.

NFFTY’s goal is to support “equity in film with a new generation of filmmakers,” which is vividly evident by the festival’s lineup.

The festival’s opening makes the audience feel at home with Kymon Greyhorse’s “I AM HOME,” a Navajo film that explores the changes we, as a society, go through, but reminds us that we are all from the same Earth.

“‘I AM HOME’ is a love letter,” Greyhorse said in an interview for Sundance Institute. “It is a poetic memoir that speaks of introspection.”

Also worth noting, “In Sight” by Wendy Lu, Natalie Tran, Cindy Zhi is an animated film about “a young troublemaker and her dog [who] set out on a journey up a mountain to shoot down the brightest star in the sky,” as NFFTY describes on their website. The film has been nominated for the Best Student Animation Award by the NFFTY jury.

For those looking to have a uniquely human experience, Daisy Friedman’s “As You Are” is a must-watch. The film, which focuses on an interabled queer couple spending the night together for the first time and facing the complexity of their relationship, also serves as an incredible exploration into the concepts of love and sexuality.

For fans of documentaries, “And Still, We Thrive” by Joy Xing will be the first shown in the festival. It revolves around the short story of a Chinese immigrant as he looks back on his tumultuous journey immigrating to Canada.

“All of the immigrants from the early days, all of them are incredible,” Xing said in “And Still, We Thrive.”

The night will close with McKinley Carlin’s “Noodles Forever.” In a hilariously dark turn of events, devoted father, Phil, runs over an innocent wiener dog with his car on the way to his daughter’s birthday party, where he discovers the day could only turn worse.

Some of these films are educational, some emotionally impactful, some revolve around themes of social justice, and some are a creative exploration of genre. Some are music videos, some are documentaries, and some are short stories brought to life. Regardless, each film deserves the spotlight they have been given, and deserve the views they will receive at the festival.

In-person festival events will be running April 27 to April 30, while the entire virtual festival catalog will be running through May 7. NFFTY 2023 tickets can be purchased through the festival’s website.

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at arts@dailyuw.com

