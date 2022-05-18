Night Market returns after two year hiatus

It’s no understatement to say that food brings communities together. For the Taiwan Student Association (TSA), food prompted hundreds of community members to gather in Red Square for the long-awaited return of the Night Market on May 14.
Merchandise from artists like Misha Charms adorned Red Square; music ranging from EDM to solo guitarists filled the space as hundreds watched and enjoyed treats from local vendors like Sweet Alchemy and Dont Yell at Me.
Many of the lines stretched across Red Square — a testament to Night Market’s growth since its first iteration in 2001. Night Market’s popularity has increased enough to warrant a shift from the HUB to Red Square in 2011.
Night Market is an integral part of TSA’s cultural presence on campus, where they aspire to simulate the experience of “pop-up” markets in Taiwan. “[Night Market’s] fleeting, once-a-year nature invites people to come check it out, but it’s the food, games, entertainment, and culture that make a lasting impact,” according to the TSA website.
Organizations like the Tzu Chi Collegiate Youth Association brought materials for guests to make good luck charms for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in June — one of the most important festivals in Taiwan.
Attendees could also win a sticker if they managed to balance an egg across Red Square. This game was meant to signify how individuals who completed the challenge would receive good luck in the coming year.
Even among the fun and camaraderie, some attendees felt like there was something to be desired in the crowded space last weekend.
Byung Min, a first-year graduate student at the iSchool, enjoyed his time at the event but believed that Night Market could be improved in the future given the increased interest from community members longing for interaction.
“Not many vendors interested me, and the lines were not worth the wait,” Min wrote in a direct message. “However, I really loved that there were some cool buttons, stickers, and more for sale. I ended up with a super cute corgi sticker and enamel pin.”
The vast majority of vendors sold merchandise that can be found at their local stores. Some artists introduced new merchandise, but Night Market lost its appeal for students due to long lines for gifts and food.
“I would go to the Night Market in the future, but would probably continue to avoid the food,” Min wrote.
In the last weeks of the spring quarter, the Night Market offered a brief reprise for students to gather between finals, midterms, and the stress of finding a summer internship or job.
