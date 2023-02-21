‘One kid at a time’: Children’s Film Festival Seattle returns to the Northwest Film Forum for its 18th straight year

Puffy white clouds hang from the ceiling as a blue waterfall cascades down a cave, beckoning you to see what lies beyond. Green vines dance around banisters and concession stands, while mushroom lanterns light up the room. Retro TV screens display images of dogs and cats gleefully playing. You haven’t made it to wonderland, but you’re somewhere very close: the Northwest Film Forum’s (NWFF) Children’s Film Festival Seattle.

Children’s Film Festival Seattle came back with a bang this month, celebrating 18 years of bringing the magic of the movies to children of all ages, and reaching audiences near and far with both virtual and in-person film screenings and activities.

Held annually at the NWFF, this year’s festival ran from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, screening 17 short film programs — 150 films in total — from 40 different countries that aren’t streaming anywhere else.

Opening night featured the fantasy film “Missing Link’” from Oscar-nominated LAIKA Studios, which follows Mr. Link, a bigfoot-esque character and his companion, Sir Lionel Frost, on a quest through the Pacific Northwest to find Link’s relatives.

The perfect kick-off to this year’s fantasy-themed festival, the forum was able to get the film’s director and director of practical effects to participate in a live Q & A session with the sold-out audience. They even brought along a puppet used during the making of the film.

The NWFF also handed out certificates on opening night to award children who were coming to the movie theater for the first time, commemorating the special moment for them.

“We ran out of certificates, I was so surprised,” Kendra Ann Sherrill, director of the Children’s Film Festival, said. “I wasn't expecting it to be that many kids. That alone warms my heart, knowing that we are providing this memory of a kid's first experience with movies in the theater. It can really spark a lifelong love of film, like it did for me.”

The festival also offered workshops such as silk-screening, shadow puppetry, film animation, and plaster cakecraft.

The film forum began hosting the Children’s Film Festival 18 years ago to fill an important gap they saw in bringing international cinema to children and families.

Executive director of the NWFF Derek Edamura has been with the forum since 2021, and has only recently taken on the mantle of executive director. Despite being new to the position, Edamura has been working hard to ramp up in-person programming and create a space where Seattlelites can be in community with one another to gather around the art of film.

“I think that the way we start to build the culture and society that we want young people to embrace starts at this young age,” Edamura said. “It starts with them seeing and hearing stories that promote those values, those themes, and showing them that they have connections to these characters, these stories, these places that they may not know about, that they may never go to. But, when they see a film or they hear one of the stories, they build a small bridge to that.”

On a regular weekday at NWFF, visitors can find film screenings, filmmaking classes, apprenticeship programs, film gear rentals, and an open-access edit lab people can use at any time.

The forum also offers two grant opportunities targeting filmmakers and other artists: the Collective Power Fund and the Lynn Shelton “Of A Certain Age” Grant. They even have a fiscal sponsorship program, which allows others to utilize the forum's nonprofit status to fundraise, as well as residency programs for those looking to get into the film industry.

All classes, workshops, and other programming and resources offered by the forum are on a sliding scale, meaning that anyone can access them for free, if needed.

“I really just want to encourage people that if you have any inclination to learn about film, to learn about storytelling, to engage with the community, just come hang out with us,” Edamura said.

While Children’s Film Festival Seattle has finished its run, the NWFF will continue hosting other festivals and film screenings throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, visit the Northwest Film Forum’s website.

Reach contributing writer Lauryn Daniels at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.