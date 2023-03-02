Open mic event at Bulldog News celebrates the talent of U-District

Shaking off the gloom of the drizzly Saturday evening of Feb. 18, I entered the warmly lit Bulldog News to a hubbub of anticipation for their monthly open mic event.

Helpers wielded a large keyboard through the crowd, hoisting it up on stage. The process of untangling and plugging in cords was well underway, and laughter and chit chat filled the room. An iPhone was perched on a tripod, livestreaming the event for supporters who couldn’t attend in person — a residual practice of the pandemic.

UW students and Seattle locals populated just about every corner of the magazine-adorned café, chatting animatedly in between bites of pastries.

The recurring event is hosted by Bulldog News with grant funding from the city of Seattle’s Office of Arts & Culture and in cooperation with U District Advocates, a community organization working to keep the U-District walkable, liveable, and unique.

Cory Crocker, an employee at Bulldog News, applied for the grant. Events like these that promote coming together are still gearing up to speed after the pandemic — especially ones that anyone can attend and participate in free of charge.

The friendly commotion died down as the first act of the open mic was introduced: a spoken-word rap delivered with the passion and confidence that only an open mic veteran could bring. Each act was refreshingly authentic and met with genuine admiration and enthusiasm.

Even first-time performers were delightfully confident in their craft, bellowing and strumming as their music and poetry reached all corners of the café. In between sets, audience members were in jovial spirits and eager to socialize.

A gaggle of UW friends seemed to be in their element at the event, urging their friend to sign up to perform again. Among them, first-year Sophia Schwie, spoke highly of past open mic events.

“We loved it last time,” Schwie said. “We really liked how collaborative and supportive everyone was. It was really like a community vibe that we were looking for, and it's cool to see everyone's talent.”

Bulldog News is situated right in the center of street life on the Ave, giving it a unique role in the neighborhood’s culture. Employee Molly Crocker, niece of Cory Crocker, commented on their business’ community-driven mission.

“We have a certain amount of coffees that we are allowed to give out everyday for houseless persons ... [Bulldog] feels like we’re in the community, and we help the community,” Molly Crocker said. “That stands out to me, because it shows [that Bulldog is] willing to lose some profit on coffee. If we have day-old pastries, we give them out, because we want people to know they’re loved and welcome and cared about. That’s my mission, and that's the mission of Bulldog.”

The sense of community was evident in the café, and performers hopped off stage blushing and smiling to cheers and high fives from the supportive audience. There was space in the event for any onlookers with a sudden rush of courage to go and perform on a whim.

First-year student Rasheed Al Hejailan did stand-up comedy in that same fashion at a prior open mic.

“I literally decided to do everything 15 minutes beforehand, and I just wrote it up on my notes app,” Al Hejailan said. “Luckily, it was received well.”

Certain performers seemed to have built some rapport with the crowd as well. Schwie commented in hushed excitement as an older man, DJ John K, took the stage.

“He’s legendary — he was rapping about goth girls last time,” Schwie said.

There was a wonderful mix of original works and college cult classics. “As It Was” by Harry Styles prompted the student body in the café to sing and snap along, grinning and swaying to the familiar music. While there was certainly a noticeable UW student presence, I was touched to be in a space that represented the eclectic, creative culture of Seattle, with a diverse, intergenerational crowd.

Cory Crocker also emphasized the importance of the inviting atmosphere of the café.

“Having an open window creates an ambience, where you don't know if this place is your living room or the sidewalk,” Cory Crocker said. “We’re building a place for people to feel comfortable coming. Anyone can stay here, houseless people who are coming through, people who don’t buy food from us — we don’t care. It's a place for people to hang out.”

The Bulldog Open Mic is a bonafide example of community propagation and reinvigoration, and their focus on equity and human connection is a wonderful asset to the U-District. Next time you find yourself meandering down the Ave, enticed by the wafting scent of fresh-baked goods through their open window, I urge you to act upon that craving and support the café.

Molly Crocker said the open mics will continue, despite the lack of grant funding in the coming months.

“Open mics are on the third Saturday of every month, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Molly Crocker said. “Next month is a little blurry because of spring break, so we’re getting a feel of who's going to be here.”

Keep your eye out for the next open mic, whether you show up as a spectator to enjoy a pastry and a special mocktail, or to join the brave souls as a performer.

Updates on the next event will be on the Bulldog News website, as well as their Instagram.

Reach contributing writer Frannie Myers at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @frannei1

