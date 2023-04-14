Poetry under the surface: An evening with Arthur Ginsberg and Judith Skillman

The University Book Store has always been a place for emerging and established local artists to share their work. On April 4, Judith Skillman and Arthur Ginsberg each read from their newest poetry collections.

An intimate crowd gathered near the poetry section of the store on this Tuesday night, the sun finally out and reflecting off of nearby buildings. To start out the event, Skillman read from her book “Subterranean Address: New and Selected Poems”, which, as the title suggests, discusses some dark themes.

One of Skillman’s main interests is childhood — the way memories continue with us, the way fears evolve and develop.

“I'm struck by how there'll be a strong recollection from childhood that resonates with something that's going on in the world today,” Skillman said. “Or even if it doesn't resonate, there might be a bridge between that and reality as we know it now.”

This interest stems from Skillman’s own experiences growing up, in which her parents were absent much of the time. It is an infamously difficult endeavor to write about the darker parts of life, especially when they hit so close to home, but Skillman has a trick for that.

“I did have a professor at the University of Maryland who was most helpful because he said ‘you want to access your subconscious, and the best time to do that is either when you first get up, or right before you turn in,’” Skillman said.

Her poems were lyrical, haunting, and full of bittersweet nostalgia. This method of “accessing your subconscious” is a key part of the magic of Skillman’s poetry.

“To access your subconscious is a really important part of the poetry that I love to read,” Skillman said. “It's not necessarily located in our rational minds. It comes and it bubbles up.”

Skillman and Ginsberg also read together at an event three years prior. They have a joyous friendship that contributed wonderful energy to the event. When asked about her writing practice, Skillman shared that, in her eyes, these friendships are a big part of the craft.

“It's a wonderful pursuit, and there's a community that you're a part of, even if it's virtual,” Skillman said. “In a lot of cases, I'd say my view of it has somewhat changed, to the point where I view it as a camaraderie. My comrades in arms are my favorite people to hang out with, and we share so many of the sensibilities that writers have.”

Ginsberg then read from his new collection “piercing the long night,” most of which he wrote during the early stages of the pandemic.

“I was deeply troubled by the agony and suffering of people that got COVID and died and what happened to their families,” Ginsberg said. “And then, of course, people that got long-haul COVID, which is still plaguing a significant percentage of people.”

Ginsberg is a retired neurologist and the professor for HONORS 398: The Brain and the Healing Power of Poetry, a course offered one quarter per year at UW. His previous collections centered around medicine, patients he saw over the years, and the beauty of the body and brain.

Ginsberg emphasizes the importance of both science and the arts, which is one of the reasons why he teaches this course.

“Without science, industry, and technology, no progress is possible, and without music and art, there's no soul,” Ginsberg said, quoting Isabel Allende from “A Long Petal of the Sea.”

Many of Ginsberg’s poems in this new collection are political, discussing the Trump presidency, the murder of George Floyd and consequential protests, and more.

“No holds barred for me when it comes to saying what I believe, or what I think is needed to try and preserve democracy in our country,” Ginsberg said. “I'm aware of that and I write about it, and a lot of the poems in the first part of ‘piercing the long night’ are sociopolitical poems about Trump, about COVID, about the anguish and the anger that these events have generated — and continue to generate — right up until the present time.”

Conversely, the second part of “piercing the long night” is optimistic and joyful, something which Ginsberg emphasizes in both his course and his writing. During the reading, Ginsberg also read a poem titled “Lego Batman,” which is about the extra time he spent with his grandchildren due to the pandemic.

“One of the things I do tell my students is you can't be oriented towards grief and suffering all the time,” Ginsberg said. “You have to accept that there's hope and there's joy in the world and beauty in the world, and you're gonna try and make it better.”

When asked about the importance of poetry, Ginsberg had a simple answer.

“I think poetry raises awareness,” Ginsberg said. “It’s also beautiful. It's melodic, it’s visual, and it lets you look under the surface.”

Throughout the evening, Skillman and Ginsberg shared their art with us, both heart-wrenching and lifting, subterranean and sky high. The small crowd shared a connection for a brief moment in time, swayed by the force of poetry.

Reach writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn

