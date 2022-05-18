Reena Esmail leads community concert for Seattle Symphony

On May 13, students at the Swaranjali School of Music performed pieces composed by the 2020-21 Seattle Symphony Composer in Residence Reena Esmail, accompanied by the Seattle Symphony string quartet. The free community concert, held at Benaroya Hall, was a fusion of Western classical and Hindustani classical music, with Esmail hoping to show how the two can be learned together.
The singers of the Swaranjali School are trained in Hindustani classical under Vasu Sundarraj, a disciple of the legendary Pandit Jasraj. Outside of her career in music, Sundarraj was previously a biomedical researcher at UW.
Esmail, an Indian American composer who is currently the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s 2020-23 Swan Family Artist in Residence, studied Hindustani music in India after receiving an education in Western classical music from the Juilliard School and the Yale School of Music. She is also an artistic director for Shastra, a “non-profit organization that promotes cross-cultural music connecting music traditions of India and the West,” according to her website.
Beginning with a devotional song to the god Ganesha, performances ranged from spirited renditions of Bollywood classics such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Zara Zara, to the symphony string quartet’s crisp Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, as well as group performances of Esmail’s own compositions.
The singers — all middle or high schoolers — sounded at times haunting, and at times joyful, with incredible clarity and presence. The solos and duets were captivating, and group performances made the audience silent before bursting into applause as the unified voices commanded the stage.
Nearly all the performances were accompanied by the string quartet, who fluidly adapted to the Hindustani classical style; it was a comforting blend of Hindustani and Western music, two very different musical styles.
The concert ended with Ram Tori Maya, a bhajan (devotional song) with a vocal arrangement that made it possible for Western-trained singers to join in. Hindustani music does not use notation for singers, who instead rely on the raag— a melodic framework that is more complex than a scale, within which singers can improvise. Singers use the raag to know where to place their notes, rather than using a scale or notes on a clef. Esmail worked to notate the piece in a way that could be read by Western-trained musicians, using the scales based on the 12 tones in Western music theory.
Swaranjali students performed the original version of the song, accompanied by the quartet, while Esmail herself sang the arrangement for Western-trained singers.
“I love writing music for young people,” Esmai wrote on her website. “This vibrant Hindustani bhajan is a beautiful portrait of Krishna dancing. My arrangement is designed with young musicians from both cultures in mind, with the aim to draw them towards one another, one step at a time.”
Throughout the concert, Esmail hoped to connect the two musical styles — and definitely succeeded. The marriage of Hindustani and Western classical music made for an amazing experience, especially for those familiar with both.
Reach writer Nandini Daga at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nandini_daga1
