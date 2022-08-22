Release your inner child and come play at PacSci

Over the course of the pandemic, many of Seattle’s favorite attractions faced long-term closures and underwent restructuring to adapt to circumstances beyond their control. During its two year closure, the Pacific Science Center (PacSci) worked tirelessly to not only keep their services alive and accessible in a virtual landscape, but also to ensure that upon reopening they would be better than before.

In the last two years, PacSci advanced their virtual offerings, reaching over 675,000 visitors with their Curiosity At Home digital collection and connecting with more than 29,000 students on virtual field trips in 2021 alone. They also used their time away to update and renovate their on-site collections, retiring some exhibits and bringing new experiences to life.

After two years of virtual field trips and digital collections, PacSci officially reopened their doors to the public on July 6. They’ve returned with what they learned from the pandemic in tow, and are pushing even harder to accomplish the goal of making science accessible to everyone.

“We emphasize ‘renewal’ instead of ‘reopening’ because we are committed to evolving as an organization, not to returning to the prior normal,” PacSci stated in a thank you note to their supporters.

The center returns with new offerings to explore, such as the Water’s Extreme Journey maze that explores the path to clean water, as well as new augmented reality experiences. Additionally, daytime Laser Dome shows are now included with general admission, allowing visitors to experience laser shows without additional ticket costs.

PacSci is also continuing to offer their digital experiences as a critical part of their programs. Even as their in-person offerings return, they are working to experiment with hybrid options to continue their quest to make science, and their programs, accessible.

Currently, PacSci’s site is still undergoing updates while being open. Certain exhibits were retired, but many fan favorites remain open even after struggles throughout the years of closure. Some animal-related exhibits were rehomed during the pandemic due to safety reasons, such as their naked mole rat colony, but the fan favorite Tropical Butterfly House is back after extensive plant and pest control. The Saltwater Tide Pool will also be making a comeback this fall after the water has time to establish the necessary microbial environment.

While a majority of experiences have returned, some of the buildings remain closed as updates and renovations continue. However, many of the exhibits from those buildings have been moved to ones that are open, giving even returning visitors a new opportunity to explore and rediscover at the center. PacSci’s website and social media are providing continual updates on these renovations.

Now that the PacSci has reopened, they are back to scheduling exciting events for the community. Their monthly Happy Hour events have returned, allowing adult visitors to rediscover childlike curiosity with the added perk of a little alcohol. August’s Happy Hour was a special sight to see — adults were running around with drinks in hand to explore dinosaur exhibits and watch staff members play with fire during the combustion demonstration.

During the event, visitors got to experience all of PacSci’s offerings, including laser shows, the Planetarium, the Tropical Butterfly House, as well as play with tape, circuits, and the aforementioned new augmented reality experiences. Incredibly kind staff members helped guide visitors through experiences and encouraged play throughout the event. There was an air of bliss and curiosity through the entire event, as grown ups shed their seriousness and settled into a silly sense of wonder.

PacSci has a simple mission: to reignite their community’s passion for curiosity, learning, and playing. While it’s easy to mistake the center as a place to watch children get excited about science, it is also a place that can bring a bit of fun back into the seriousness of adult life.

“Science is for everyone. PacSci is for everyone,” Tracy Sawan, PacSci’s marketing communications manager, said.

There’s something special about stepping into that sense of childlike wonder at PacSci. The center allows us to explore science in a low-stakes environment, as opposed to a class that can impact acceptance into a competitive major. If you’re on the hunt for somewhere to release your inner child, make sure to stop by the Pacific Science Center, and maybe give their next Happy Hour event a try — because your inner child might just need a little extra coaxing.

Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto

