Review: 2023 MFA Dance Concert

From May 17 to 21, the Meany Hall Studio Theatre housed an explosion of originality that took form during the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Dance Concert. Featuring five pieces choreographed by graduate students, the show exhibited powerful performances that focused on relevant issues ranging from the emergence of new technologies to the question of identity.

For the first time ever, MFA Dance Concert coordinators organized audience members in the round, instead of in the traditional perspective of the front-facing stage. Seats encircled the stage, offering different perspectives to audience members, resulting in an immersive experience.

The show opened with Jeremy Zihao Yuan’s “The FIVE,” an exploration of both the ancient Chinese concept of yin and yang and the five elements — water, fire, earth, wood, and metal — which hold the universe together.

“In this work, I’m researching limitation, but also freedom,” Yuan said.

With this central theme as an anchor, the dancers signified the push and pull between yin and yang, femininity and masculinity.

The second piece, “the skeptic,” choreographed by Beth Twigs, utilized AI-generated voice clippings to represent gaslighting. Throughout the piece, the voice spliced through the music, instructing the dancers to stay on “the train” — a line made up of their own bodies that cut across the stage.

“I liked the [voice] in the narrative because I think it gives some audiences something to anchor them,” Twigs said before emphasizing the unconventional, maybe even uncomfortable, moods the piece might have invoked. “I think [this piece is] maybe intense, a little bit eerie. But as long as the audience doesn’t just feel nothing, you’re probably good.”

The lighting shifted from an almost-sterile white to a soft yellow as Gary Champi’s piece “equi-fina-lity” took the stage. With 20 dancers traversing on and off the stage, this piece had the largest cast of performers. The choreographer divided dancers originally into smaller groups depending on their different genres, styles, and levels of experience, which eventually birthed the concept of “equi-fina-lity” as “the multiple means that [eventually] get to the same end,” Champi said.

The intermission did not entirely deprive audiences of a show, as Abdiel Jacobsen’s short film “Parasite Disco: Club Lights Research Project” played in the Studio Theatre’s lobby. Using technology like motion tracking, Jacobsen investigated “the links between light, sound, and movement within a dance club environment,” as described within the show’s program.

While lighter in tone, the final two pieces of the dance concert equaled the others in emotional power. Jenn Pray’s “A.I. Jam” relied on a combination of ChatGPT’s amusing ideas and the dancers’ creativity to bring forth a comedic spin on Japanese anime series “Cowboy Bebop.” Dancers conversed with both each other and the audience, reintroducing audience members to the show after intermission in a lighthearted way. Pray emphasized the importance of the undergraduate students’ role in creating every piece within the dance concert.

“[There are] demands on young artists to not just be someone waiting for direction, but to be someone who offers ideas and try something without super specific direction,” Pray said.

Noel Price-Bracey ended the show on an uplifting note with her piece, “Loud seen Louder.” Through the front doors, a large cast marched into the room, donning beige button-up shirts. Unfolding into multiple stages that posed questions about self identity, the piece moved through a darker tone, overlaid with the voices of the dancers, who pondered their individuality. But eventually, the performance emerged into the light. As the end of the piece drew near, each dancer took turns shedding their uniform clothes for bright costumes that hid beneath — a testament to the importance of recognizing your own unique identity.

While the pieces differed in specific theme or message, all, in some way, pushed back against the standards of creative performance or even our world as we know it. Each graduate student emphasized the collaborative bond that existed between choreographer and dancer, a necessity to the innovation that emerged throughout the show.

“I think it’s a very honest concert,” Price-Bracey said. “Honest to the individuals creating, and I’m seeing honesty from the students. You value honesty in dance, because it’s such a performative craft.”

At its core, that’s what the show lingered on — honesty. Honesty to oneself, to the audience, and to our world, which changes with every new technology that arises and with every challenge against tradition.

Reach contributing writer Julia Kugel at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @julia_kugel

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.