Review: ‘A Party at the End of the World’

From March 2-4, Stage Notes, a student-run musical theater club at UW, presented “A Party at the End of the World: A Dave Malloy Experience” at the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Theater. The performance showcased music from “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” “Ghost Quartet,” “Preludes,” and “Octet.”

The original production was intended to be solely “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” but unfortunately, the RSO encountered issues securing rights for the music. Instead, Stage Notes transformed the show into a cabaret-style concert that took attendees on a journey through “Great Comet” creator Dave Malloy’s discography.

“The cast, being wonderful and great people, we all got together and sat down and tried to find a solution,” Evan Ponyah, a fourth-year at UW and the director of the show, said. “Our solution was, what we referred to in the cast as, ‘The Great Quartet of Octeen-Twelve.’”

The show began with an emotional ballad from “Preludes” before transitioning into music from “Ghost Quartet,” with each act beginning with a short plot introduction. The synergy and passion of the entire cast was obvious, presenting inside-jokes and laughs alongside the poignant performances. Ponyah said that post-pandemic, Stage Notes has had a uniquely inclusive community.

“There was a really unique renaissance of Stage Notes culture that I feel is a lot more equitable now …. This one that we have now is a lot more thoughtful and empathetic towards its members,” Ponyah said.

After an intermission, the cast jumped into “Prologue” from “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” with new costumes and a new vibrant energy as the actors interacted with the audience.

Sebastian Rojas-Rincon, a third-year art major, starred as the “dear, bewildered, and awkward” Pierre. Despite it being only his second production with Stage Notes, Rojas-Rincon brought a fiery passion to the performance.

“My first Stage Notes audition, I didn’t get into the production we were doing, and I was like, ‘You know, that’s fine,’” Rojas-Rincon said. “I went and saw the show, and it was amazing and encouraged me to get back in and audition. I got into [‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’] and I was like, ‘This is the biggest slay I’ve ever been in.’”

Because of the rights issues, the “Great Comet” portion of the production featured music that had been individually written for the 14-person pit by Nick Franks, the music director.

Andrea Muljono, a fourth-year in computer science, was the rehearsal and pit pianist for the production, representing the academic range of the cast. As her fourth and final show with Stage Notes, Muljono found this production to be filled with some of the most talented people she has ever met.

“These students can not only sing incredibly difficult songs, they can also dance while doing it — while acting,” Muljono said. “It’s really like the three art worlds coming together, unified into one.”

Those interested in getting involved with Stage Notes, regardless of major or grade level, are welcome to audition for shows or participate in acting and improv workshops. Auditions for “Spring Awakening,” the RSO’s spring musical, take place March 8-10, and tickets for future productions can be found via Stage Notes’ Instagram.

“I totally encourage people to come to our shows just to see what they could be doing,” Muljono said. “Stage Notes is really open about allowing anyone from any background or major to come and do music.”

Reach writer Sophie Dorey at arts@dailyuw.com

