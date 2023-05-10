Review: Intiman Theatre’s ‘The Niceties’

Every college student can remember their first time attending office hours. Feeling anywhere from awkward to intimidated, we all walked in hoping the meeting would be at best helpful and at worst, forgettable for everyone involved.

But what if this mundane office hour transformed into something else entirely? What if this simple meeting turned into a conversation, or even worse, a confrontation? That is exactly the question that “The Niceties,” a play by Eleanor Burgess, seeks to answer.

Set in the round — a circular stage with seats surrounding all sides — at the Erickson Theatre in Capitol Hill, Intiman Theatre’s production of “The Niceties” ran from April 18 to 29 and received both local and regional acclaim.

The play tells the story of two women from very different backgrounds: Janine is a politically moderate, white professor of history whose viewpoints are challenged by Black progressive student Zoe. The two women clash during a routine office hours appointment for Zoe’s history paper, beginning what will become a nationwide debate on race, higher education, and the best way to create change.

Everything about the production was extremely intentional and realistic. From the set design to the costumes, it truly felt like I was in an office with these two women. As a history student, I both laughed at the play’s accuracy and how it made me think critically about the work I do each day — who are the people that history remembers? What is the most responsible way to commemorate the past? The play kept me thinking for days to follow, and its message was made even more meaningful by the incredible work of both actresses.

Janine, played by Amy Thone, is a child of immigrants and a professor of history that specializes in revolutionary movements. Over the course of her career, Janine fought for the women’s rights movement and the promotion of LGBTQIA+ rights, but with age, she has become more stuck in her ways.

Her student, Zoe, played by the phenomenal Varinique “V” Davis, challenges Janine’s ideas that revolutionary change is a thing of the past, emphasizing that there is still so much change that America needs to see through. Over the course of the play, the two women fought and challenged each other, ultimately learning that there is always more to a person and their story than what originally meets the eye.

Thone is a current lecturer for the UW School of Drama, and spent this spring balancing her role in “The Niceties” with teaching. She has spent the last 25 years as a Seattle-based teacher, currently splitting her time between Cornish College of the Arts and UW.

Sitting down with Thone, I listened to her take on the play, as well as how she balances the life of a teacher and a professional actress.

“It’s a really great way to become a better actor and to become a better artist,” Thone said, discussing her teaching. “I think it’s good for students to see that their teacher is doing the thing that she’s trying to teach.”

While it can be hard to find the time to do it all, Thone has been able to strike a balance in her schedule by enlisting the help of substitute teachers and careful planning. As a real-life professor playing a professor in “The Niceties,” Thone has learned a lot about how to better teach and understand her students through this production.

“It has offered me the challenge to continue to grow,” Thone said, referring to the message of the play. “If a student says something I don’t understand, it’s not, ‘Well you’re wrong, I’m right,’ it’s, ‘Wait, what am I not understanding?’”

She hopes that everybody who attended the play can reflect on their own unconscious biases and become more open-minded to the experiences of others, especially experiences that may drastically differ from their own.

“I hope it offers old white people like me the opportunity to continue to challenge themselves around the idea of white entitlement,” Thone said. “I hope it offers teachers and students a feeling of the vitality and the dynamism that can be that relationship.”

