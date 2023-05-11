Review: Los Angeles Master Chorale’s ‘Lagrime di San Pietro’

It was a first for Meany Center executive director Michelle Witt when she walked on stage barefoot to welcome the audience to the renowned Los Angeles Master Chorale’s performance of “Lagrime di San Pietro (The Tears of Saint Peter)” — a glorious example of high renaissance polyphony composed by Orlando di Lasso.

The music hadn’t even started yet, and already I was struggling with the enigmas inherent in what Witt termed “true chamber music.”

Here we were, waiting on our plush chairs in the low light to listen to a 400-year-old devotional epic at the roots of the contemporary classical tradition, a tradition which informed the very architecture of the room we were seated in. Yet, we were all still barefoot initiates in the ritual of the concert hall.

Lasso composed “Lagrime” in 1594 on his deathbed. The piece tells the story of the apostle Saint Peter, who, according to Christian scripture, renounced his Christ three times when the Romans came to arrest Jesus before crucifying him, just as Jesus predicted he would.

Lasso chose to compose the piece as a “madrigale spirituali,” a secular vocal form addressing sacred themes — a perfect vessel to explore what it means for a saint to sin. Thomas May writes in his essay introducing the work, “A Saint’s Remorse,” that “Magdrils set words in the vernacular language, frequently involving erotic or pastoral themes.”

The madrigale rich layers of polyphonic harmony were kneaded into a startlingly three-dimensional sculpture of Saint Peter’s suffering soul. While the lyrics, taken from a poem on the Vatican’s Forbidden Index, pushed through the music like lines of sinew.

Like so much of renaissance art, the divine is embodied. In the self-conscious way of someone who knows they are speaking a blasphemous truth, the poetry compares the moment where Saint Peter’s failure is revealed through the serene gaze of Christ, to how an experienced lover can teach a novice without a single word.

Though there were no solos during the performance — only the occasional voice rising above the harmonies — the choir told the story of a single man wrestling with his guilt, a microcosm of the whole reflected in the one.

The director, Peter Sellars, wanted to strip the piece down to its essence, citing the music’s “incredible concision.” He dressed the performers in simple gray clothes, pairing the voices with naive gestural choreography to highlight an honest, if rather surface level, reading of the poetry. Though at times the choreographed movements and gestures felt a bit clunky, they conjured a sort of innocence which lent itself well to the story.

The bodies felt almost swamped, rendered lost and defenseless by the music which was arising out of them — a perfect metaphor for the paradoxical relationship between the human and the divine, life and death, the constant striving for the eternal that the piece chronicled.

Almost like an act of grace, at crucial moments in the story, the conductor Grant Gershon, would merge with the chorus. His gestures would mimic their own, further blurring the line between the soul of Saint Peter and the soul of the universe.

Despite its intense and unresolved sorrow, the performance was remarkably life affirming. Saint Peter considers death, but he chooses the pain of life instead. He is never cleansed of his sin nor his shame, yet he is still remembered as a saint.

I came out of the theater with a headache and a heart-ache after an hour and a half of sweaty harmonies. The flowers Meany has a tradition of handing out at the last show of their season, took on a new meaning. They felt almost like flowers we had grown together, something watered with the tears of Saint Peter himself.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com.

