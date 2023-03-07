Review: Seattle Opera’s ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’

Growing up, Khaled Hosseini’s “A Thousand Splendid Suns” was one of my favorite books. It left me in a gut-wrenching state, pondering over the story for weeks after I finished it.

The book depicts the lives of two Afghan women, Laila and Mariam, and the unlikely friendship between them that emerges from their oppressive and abusive marriage to a man named Rasheed. The story is set against the backdrop of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and highlights themes of female solidarity, gender-based oppression, suffering, and perseverance.

Naturally, when I heard that the Seattle Opera was doing a show on “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” I knew I had to go see it.

I was nervous about attending the show, primarily due to the fact that I had never been to an opera performance before. I had always thought of the opera as a venue exclusive to rich, white people who grew up with theater and were culturally more appreciative of classical music — and generally, those people are significantly older than college students. My experience with theater was largely limited to attending a production of “The Sound of Music” in high school for AP English extra credit.

Nonetheless, I was excited to go to my first opera performance. I went in with an open mind, and I can report with confidence that for the most part, the show did not disappoint.

Paying homage to the architectural style of housing in Afghanistan, the set contains beautifully constructed mud houses. As dusk and dawn came and went throughout the show, the hues of the backdrop would change, revealing the passing of time in the lives of the characters. The central section of the stage was a rotating piece, used powerfully to draw parallels between Laila and Mariam’s lives.

One of my favorite scenes during the first act was when Mariam goes to a local market in Kabul.

During this scene, there are many interactions between different characters taking place across the stage. There are women gossiping, vendors selling fruit, and men riding bicycles. Each interaction is carefully played out with detail, and contributes to setting up the historical and cultural context without overwhelming the viewer.

The music meshed Western orchestral sounds with more traditional South Asian instruments, like the bansuri and the tabla. Additionally, each performer’s vocals were impressive, and changed in intensity throughout the performance to highlight the extreme sadness of the story.

Although I loved the creative direction of the opera performance, I felt that the pacing of the story glossed over some important moments. While the opera is structured to focus on the musical elements, the adaptation missed the mark in terms of showcasing important aspects of the narrative, such as the blossoming of the relationship between Laila and Tariq.

The cast was also almost entirely American, which detracted from the authenticity of the storyline. However, considering that the opera has been historically a white and European art form, this was not surprising to me.

Overall, watching the story play out on the stage was a heart-wrenching experience. There were several times throughout the performance that I felt shivers down my spine. While the story is unfortunately just as relevant today due to the present conditions of women in Afghanistan under the Taliban, it is a deeply moving portrayal of female friendship persevering through times of extreme adversity.

“A Thousand Splendid Suns” is playing through March 11 at McCaw Hall. Tickets can be purchased on Seattle Opera’s website.

Reach writer Mishti Dhawan at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @DhawanMishti

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.